Son of Norwegian Princess Marius Arrested on Suspicion of Rape, Held in Detention Center in Greenland
Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway’s eldest son, Marius Borg Høiby, was arrested for suspicion of rape on Monday, November 18.
In a release shared on Tuesday, November 19, police alleged Marius violated the criminal code “which concerns sexual intercourse with someone who is unconscious or for other reasons unable to resist the act” and claimed he engaged “sexual act without intercourse” with an unwilling individual.
“What police can say about the rape is that it concerns a sexual act without intercourse. The victim is said to have been unable to resist the act,” the release added.
Marius is currently in detention in Greenland.
The alleged victim is a woman in her 20s who did not know Marius prior to meeting him on Monday, her lawyer Hege Salomon told CNN. Marius has denied the allegations.
This is hardly the first time Marius has been in legal trouble. In August, he was arrested for “psychologically and physically” attacking another woman in her 20s in Oslo, Norway.
He was held for 30 hours in police custody before he was released, while the woman went to the hospital to be treated for a concussion. She was discharged the next day.
He later issued an apology for his actions. “Last weekend something happened that should never have happened,” he said in a statement to the Norwegian outlet Se og Hør on August 15. “I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument.”
He disclosed he has previously struggled with “several mental disorders” and “substance abuse,” and was receiving treatment. “The drug use and my diagnoses do not excuse what happened in the apartment at Frogner on the night of Sunday last weekend,” he stated. “I want to be responsible for what I have done and will explain myself truthfully to the police.”
Marius also apologized to his girlfriend after hurting her. “For me, the most important thing is to say sorry to my girlfriend,” he said. “She deserved neither what happened that night, nor the extreme pressure from both the Norwegian and foreign press afterwards. Being pursued by photographers and journalists at a time like this I know has been tough to stand in.”
The 27-year-old was arrested in September for violating a restraining order, The Guardian previously reported.