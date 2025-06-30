Shocking Allegations: Norwegian Prince Marius Borg Høiby Faces Multiple Rape Charges Amid Disturbing Claims

Norwegian prince Marius Borg Høiby, 28, stands at the center of a scandal involving serious allegations, including three counts of rape. The probe spans months and implicates a "double-digit" number of alleged victims.

Marius — the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson to Prince Haakon — is now facing a total of nine charges, including sexual assault and bodily harm, as confirmed by Oslo police on Friday, June 27. He was first arrested in August 2024 and has since faced an escalating number of accusations.