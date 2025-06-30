Shocking Allegations: Norwegian Prince Marius Borg Høiby Faces Multiple Rape Charges Amid Disturbing Claims
Norwegian prince Marius Borg Høiby, 28, stands at the center of a scandal involving serious allegations, including three counts of rape. The probe spans months and implicates a "double-digit" number of alleged victims.
Marius — the son of Crown Princess Mette-Marit and stepson to Prince Haakon — is now facing a total of nine charges, including sexual assault and bodily harm, as confirmed by Oslo police on Friday, June 27. He was first arrested in August 2024 and has since faced an escalating number of accusations.
The serious allegations against him include one count of rape involving intercourse, two counts without intercourse, four cases of sexual assault, and two instances of bodily harm. Following his multiple arrests last year, initial charges also included violence and criminal damage.
Law enforcement has reportedly gathered evidence comprising text messages, witness statements and findings from police searches. Despite the gravity of the charges, Marius has cooperated with investigators during questioning, CBS reported.
The controversial royal has no official public role and was born before his mother married into the Norwegian royal family in 2001. He grew up with Princess Ingrid Alexandra, 21 and Prince Sverre Magnus, 19, but now lives separately near the family estate.
Marius's lawyer, Petar Sekulic, stated that the royal "absolutely" takes the accusations seriously but does not acknowledge wrongdoing in most cases, particularly regarding accusations of violence and sexual abuse.
The prince remains free pending a potential trial. This latest development follows a series of alarming claims, including an alleged fifth rape that occurred after his release from custody involving a violent altercation with his girlfriend.
Among the allegations, he is also accused of raping unconscious TV star Linni Meister, 39, at one of his infamous "Skaugum Festival" parties in 2018, purportedly held in the basement of the royal estate while Crown Prince Haakon was asleep upstairs.
The situation escalated after Marius's initial arrest on August 2024, stemming from an assault that left then-girlfriend Rebecca Helberg Arntsen hospitalized. Her legal representatives have disputed the notion they were in a relationship.
One week following his arrest, the royal shared a statement through his lawyer, revealing, "Last weekend something happened that should never have happened. I committed bodily harm and destroyed objects in an apartment in the intoxication of alcohol and cocaine after an argument."
He further detailed his struggles, stating: "I have several mental disorders which mean that throughout my upbringing and adult life, I have had, and still have, challenges. I have struggled with substance abuse for a long time, something I have been in treatment for in the past."
Marius expressed remorse, saying, "For me, the most important thing is to say sorry to my girlfriend. She deserved neither what happened that night, nor the extreme pressure from both the Norwegian and foreign press afterward."
Afterward, he reportedly spent time in rehabilitation clinics in London and was spotted in Copenhagen, appearing nearly unrecognizable with dyed hair, sunglasses and a hoodie.
He was arrested again in September for allegedly breaching a restraining order and a further arrest occurred in November on additional rape charges. Authorities later imposed restrictions barring him from receiving visitors or letters while in custody due to concerns over potential evidence tampering.
Investigators unearthed video evidence showing Marius reportedly making a slapping gesture while discussing how he "broke up" with an ex, a clip that had circulated among 50 people in his inner circle.
