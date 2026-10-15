NEWS NYC Man Shot by ICE Says Plainclothes Officers 'Did Not Identify Themselves,' Contradicting Trump Administration's Claim Source: DHS / MEGA Representatives for Oscar Belgal laid out his version of events in a petition on his behalf. Adam Downer Oct. 15 2026, Updated 11:38 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Representatives for Oscar Belgal, the man shot by ICE agents in New York City in early October, have released a statement contradicting the Department of Homeland Security, insisting that the plainclothes officer who fired at Belgal while he was in his car never identified himself. According to a petition filed on Belgal's behalf in Brooklyn federal court, the agents involved in Belgal's shooting “did not identify themselves, show any documents or otherwise communicate with Oscar in any substantive way.”

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Oscar Belgal Contradicts DHS' Version of Events

Source: MEGA Zohran Mamdani sharply criticized the undercover operation.

Footage from the shooting outraged New Yorkers, as the agent who fired at Belgal was in a construction vest and carrying a rifle. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has argued the agent was indistinguishable from a "mass shooter." ICE and DHS officials have insisted that Belgal knew he was being pursued by ICE. Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters after the shooting on October 8 that “ there was no question he would've known who was approaching.”

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Oscar Belgal Denies Trying to 'Weaponize His Vehicle'

Source: MEGA Markwayne Mullin said Oscar Belgal would have known his attackers were immigration agents.

Mullin and ICE have also been attempting to paint Belgal as a "worst of the worst" criminal to justify their actions. They have accused Belgal of being a member of the Trinitarios gang. But reps for Belgal have say the man “vehemently denies” affiliation with any gang or organized criminal group. They also say Belgal denies ICE's claims that he tried to "weaponize" his vehicle and ram into the officers — a point ICE used to justify firing into Belgal's car, which also contained his 5-year-old son.

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Oscar Belgal Lays Out His Version of Events

Source: DHS Oscar Belgal claimed the agents did not identify themselves.

The petition lays out Belgal's version of the events that led to his shooting. It states that Belgal had just picked up his 5-year-old son from school in Marble Hill, Manhattan, and was taking him to McDonald's for a snack. He alleges a man in civilian clothing and black face covering rushed towards his vehicle, and was followed by others with covered faces and guns drawn. He alleges they did not identify themselves as federal agents, present him with an arrest warrant, say his name or give him any other substantial information to let him know he was the target of a law enforcement operation. He alleges an agent pointed a weapon inside of his car, leaving him "terrified" for his and his son's life.

Petition Seeks Oscar Belgal's Release

Source: MEGA Markwayne Mullin and immigration officials have been trying to center the discussion around the criminal allegations surrounding Oscar Belgal.