or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > ICE
OK LogoNEWS

NYC Man Shot by ICE Says Plainclothes Officers 'Did Not Identify Themselves,' Contradicting Trump Administration's Claim

Split image of Oscar Belgal and Markwayne Mullin
Source: DHS / MEGA

Representatives for Oscar Belgal laid out his version of events in a petition on his behalf.

Oct. 15 2026, Updated 11:38 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Representatives for Oscar Belgal, the man shot by ICE agents in New York City in early October, have released a statement contradicting the Department of Homeland Security, insisting that the plainclothes officer who fired at Belgal while he was in his car never identified himself.

According to a petition filed on Belgal's behalf in Brooklyn federal court, the agents involved in Belgal's shooting “did not identify themselves, show any documents or otherwise communicate with Oscar in any substantive way.”

Article continues below advertisement

Oscar Belgal Contradicts DHS' Version of Events

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Zohran Mamdani sharply criticized the undercover operation.
Source: MEGA

Zohran Mamdani sharply criticized the undercover operation.

Footage from the shooting outraged New Yorkers, as the agent who fired at Belgal was in a construction vest and carrying a rifle. Mayor Zohran Mamdani has argued the agent was indistinguishable from a "mass shooter."

ICE and DHS officials have insisted that Belgal knew he was being pursued by ICE.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin told reporters after the shooting on October 8 that “ there was no question he would've known who was approaching.”

Article continues below advertisement

Oscar Belgal Denies Trying to 'Weaponize His Vehicle'

Photo of Mullin said Belgal would have known his attackers were immigration agents.
Source: MEGA

Markwayne Mullin said Oscar Belgal would have known his attackers were immigration agents.

Mullin and ICE have also been attempting to paint Belgal as a "worst of the worst" criminal to justify their actions. They have accused Belgal of being a member of the Trinitarios gang.

But reps for Belgal have say the man “vehemently denies” affiliation with any gang or organized criminal group.

They also say Belgal denies ICE's claims that he tried to "weaponize" his vehicle and ram into the officers — a point ICE used to justify firing into Belgal's car, which also contained his 5-year-old son.

MORE ON:
ICE

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Oscar Belgal Lays Out His Version of Events

Photo of Belgal says the agents did not identify themselves.
Source: DHS

Oscar Belgal claimed the agents did not identify themselves.

The petition lays out Belgal's version of the events that led to his shooting. It states that Belgal had just picked up his 5-year-old son from school in Marble Hill, Manhattan, and was taking him to McDonald's for a snack.

He alleges a man in civilian clothing and black face covering rushed towards his vehicle, and was followed by others with covered faces and guns drawn. He alleges they did not identify themselves as federal agents, present him with an arrest warrant, say his name or give him any other substantial information to let him know he was the target of a law enforcement operation.

He alleges an agent pointed a weapon inside of his car, leaving him "terrified" for his and his son's life.

Petition Seeks Oscar Belgal's Release

Photo of Mullin and immigration officials have been trying to center the discussion around the criminal allegations surrounding Belgal.
Source: MEGA

Markwayne Mullin and immigration officials have been trying to center the discussion around the criminal allegations surrounding Oscar Belgal.

Belgal was shot 7 times, including in the neck, and begged for medical assistance, fearing he was dying. He alleges ICE agents ignored his pleas and left him slumped on the road. NYPD agents ultimately got Belgal to a hospital.

Representatives for Belgal, now in a Brooklyn prison, allege that that the bullet is still in his neck, leaving his face and hands numb as he awaits surgery. They also say he is kept in solitary confinement, not fed full meals and only has access to his bathroom sink.

The petition seeks Belgal's immediate release from custody.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.