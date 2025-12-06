'Odd' Miley Cyrus Reveals Serious Phobia to Bizarre Item That Makes Her Want to 'Vomit'

Article continues below advertisement

Miley Cyrus got real about a bizarre phobia that hits home for the holidays. The conversation started after the “Adore You” singer joked about how her fiancé, Maxx Morando, purchased her engagement ring for Black Friday during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Thursday, December 4.

Miley Cyrus Revealed Bizarre Phobia

Source: CBS Miley Cyrus revealed a bizarre phobia to a household item.

After host Jimmy Kimmel asked the Hannah Montana alum, 33, what was on her wish list for the holidays, she responded with a shocking confession. “I’m known as a little bit of a Grinch because I have a qualm with Christmas. I hate paper. Like looking at that makes me want to vomit,” Cyrus told Kimmel, 58, as she pointed to the notes on his desk. “The real problem for me, with paper, is when people have dry hands and they touch paper and then it’s Christmas and it’s cold and everyone’s hands are dry and they’re all touching paper.”

Miley Cyrus Refuses to Read Handwritten Letters

Source: CBS Miley Cyrus admitted that she doesn't read handwritten letters when she receives them.

Cyrus admitted that when she receives handwritten letters, she refuses to read them. “I love text messages. No paper. Email, no paper. Phone call, no paper,” the singer listed, revealing she couldn’t even touch a newspaper. “It’s getting worse and so there does need to be sort of intervention and I am going to look into some sort of EMDR, being hypnotized about it, because it is affecting my everyday life,” she recounted. “Like if someone gets an Amazon box, I’m sick because the cardboard is the worst of it all.”

Miley Cyrus Is Considering Therapy for Her Phobia

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus admitted she was looking at hypnosis to help with her fear.

Cyrus joked that was the “reason” she got engaged to Morando, 27, as he’s now in charge of opening all their packages outside. The Disney alum’s phobia had some viewers scratching their heads, taking to social media to share their reactions.

Fans Shared Their Reactions

Source: MEGA Fans had a mixed response to Miley Cyrus' phobia confession.