Is Miley Cyrus Engaged to Maxx Morando? Rumors Swirl After Singer Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring at 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' World Premiere

Miley Cyrus seems to have traded flowers for an engagement ring. The singer, 33, fueled rumors of an engagement after she was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger. Cyrus attended the Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday, December 1, alongside boyfriend Maxx Morando. Page Six later confirmed they are engaged.

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando matched on the red carpet.

She stunned in a sequin, strapless gown with an oversized bow attached to a voluminous skirt. Morando, 27, matched Cyrus in a sleek black tuxedo as she placed a hand on his chest. The "Wrecking Ball" singer accessorized with a diamond necklace, silver ring on her pointer finger with two diamonds and a large engagement ring with a thick gold band. According to DeuxMoi, she was first spotted wearing the design in mid-November.

When Did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Start Dating?

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus debuted her engagement ring at an event.

The couple hard-launched their romance in April 2022 after being romantically linked a few months earlier at NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. "It’s a new relationship. They’re still getting to know each other at the moment," a source dished at the time. "They’re having fun and have been spending a lot of time together." The insider added that the stars are "very compatible with each other" and connect over their shared love of music. "They’re exploring things and seeing where it goes," the source said.

How Did Miley Cyrus Meet Maxx Morando?

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus met her boyfriend on a blind date.

Cyrus previously revealed that she met the drummer on a blind date. "Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave,'" she told British Vogue in May 2023. This past September, the award-winning artist gushed over how happy she is in her current relationship. "I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me," she expressed. "I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way, and then I had to learn the right way by myself."

Miley Cyrus' Past Relationships

Source: MEGA Miley Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth.