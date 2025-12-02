Is Miley Cyrus Engaged to Maxx Morando? Rumors Swirl After Singer Spotted Wearing Engagement Ring at 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' World Premiere
Dec. 2 2025, Updated 10:29 a.m. ET
Miley Cyrus seems to have traded flowers for an engagement ring.
The singer, 33, fueled rumors of an engagement after she was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger.
Cyrus attended the Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere in Los Angeles, Calif., on Monday, December 1, alongside boyfriend Maxx Morando.
Page Six later confirmed they are engaged.
She stunned in a sequin, strapless gown with an oversized bow attached to a voluminous skirt. Morando, 27, matched Cyrus in a sleek black tuxedo as she placed a hand on his chest.
The "Wrecking Ball" singer accessorized with a diamond necklace, silver ring on her pointer finger with two diamonds and a large engagement ring with a thick gold band. According to DeuxMoi, she was first spotted wearing the design in mid-November.
When Did Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando Start Dating?
The couple hard-launched their romance in April 2022 after being romantically linked a few months earlier at NBC’s Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.
"It’s a new relationship. They’re still getting to know each other at the moment," a source dished at the time. "They’re having fun and have been spending a lot of time together."
The insider added that the stars are "very compatible with each other" and connect over their shared love of music.
"They’re exploring things and seeing where it goes," the source said.
How Did Miley Cyrus Meet Maxx Morando?
Cyrus previously revealed that she met the drummer on a blind date.
"Well, it was blind for me and not really for him. I thought, 'The worst that can happen is I leave,'" she told British Vogue in May 2023.
This past September, the award-winning artist gushed over how happy she is in her current relationship.
"I ended up with a person who means a lot to me and treats me really well and respects me," she expressed. "I had to learn that the hard way because my mommy taught me the wrong way, and then I had to learn the right way by myself."
Miley Cyrus' Past Relationships
Cyrus was previously married to Liam Hemsworth from 2018 to 2020 and dated Cody Simpson from October 2019 to mid-2020.
"Today it came out that me and my boyfriend have broken up,” the Hannah Montana alum revealed on a live stream at the time. "For right now, two halves can’t make a whole, and we’re individually just working on ourselves, becoming the people that we want to be. Like everybody else at this age, we’re just deciding who we want to be with our lives, what we want to do with our lives. And so, don’t make it some drama story if next week we hang out and we’re getting pizza. We’ve been friends for 10 years, and we’re going to continue to be friends. Just don’t make it something that it is not."