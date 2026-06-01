'Off Campus' Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date and Latest Updates

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Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Off Campus'?

Source: Prime Video/YouTube 'Off Campus' premiered on May 13.

More love stories are set to unfold in the Off Campus universe. Before it premiered on May 13, Prime Video greenlit a second season of the romantic drama, which is based on Elle Kennedy's book series of the same name. "Off Campus captures the kind of emotionally charged, character-driven storytelling that truly resonates with our global Prime Video audience," Peter Friedlander, Head of Global Television, Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement, per Deadline. "With its passionate fan base, rich source material, and an incredible creative team bringing Briar U to life, we knew that this series had the depth and momentum to continue beyond its first season. Set against the high-intensity world of college hockey, the series explores deeply personal journeys and is brought to life by a tremendously talented cast whose chemistry and authenticity make every moment feel real. We have great confidence in the way Louisa has mastered this adaptation, and we're excited to give fans even more of the romance, friendship, and heart that define the series."

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Which Cast Members Will Return for 'Off Campus' Season 2?

Source: Prime Video/YouTube 'Off Campus' Season 1 finale featured an unexpected guest appearance.

The series regulars are expected to reprise their respective roles in the next season. Off Campus Season 1 featured Ella Bright, Belmont Cameli, Mika Abdalla, Antonio Cipriano, Jalen Thomas Brooks, Josh Heuston, Steve Howey and Stephen Kalyn. In an interview, Cameli revealed the cast "will be along for the ride the whole time," confirming the cast members' return. Bright added they "will be sticking" around, while Cameli expressed they "are excited to see what Season 2" holds. However, showrunner Louisa Levy has since confirmed that Heuston, who played Justin Kohl, will not be returning for Season 2. "Not next season, but I love Josh and I would not write him off if I can find a way to bring Justin back at some point," she told TV Guide. "We never got a chance to meet Stella, who is the person he ends up with in the book. So maybe we'll find a way to fold him into a future season. We don't have him (available) next season, but never say never." In a May 2026 interview with Variety Australia, Heuston said "we'll see" whether he will ever reprise his role in the future. "Everything from scheduling to storylines to books … there's a lot of stories to show in this particular series," he said. Charlie Evans made a surprise appearance as Hunter Davenport in the Season 1 finale, though his participation in the next season remains unconfirmed. What's more, Off Campus Season 2 is set to welcome new stars, including Phillipa Soo as Scarlett and India Fowler as Grace Ivers.

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Who Will Be the New Central Couple in 'Off Campus' Season 2?

Source: Prime Video/YouTube Prime Video teased fans about what the series will offer next.

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In a statement, Levy confirmed Allie and Dean's story will be the "primary romance of Season 2" after their connection was introduced in Season 1. "But if you fell in love with Hannah and Garrett, don't worry — they will still be an integral part of our robust ensemble. We're looking forward to telling the next chapter of everyone's story. There's a lot for fans to look forward to!" she teased. This echoed what she told Screen Rant in an interview, noting, "I always wanted to introduce the next season's love interests in the middle of the season in some way because it is important to me to be invested in the next season's love interests so you don't lose interest in the storylines. The benefit of Dean and Allie's love story is that they start as a secret, so we got to play around with timelines when we introduce it to the audience."

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What Will 'Off Campus' Season 2 Be About?

Source: Prime Video/YouTube 'Off Campus' Season 1 focused on Hannah and Garrett's relationship.

Prime Video has not released the official synopsis of Off Campus Season 2, but it will likely skip the second book and follow the plot of The Score, which focuses on Allie and Dean's romance. "It's been so important to us to stay true to both fans and what they want the show to be," Levy told The Hollywood Reporter while at the series' premiere in Hollywood in April. "We mapped out the nonnegotiable, and then as a writer's room, we kind of put as many of those easter eggs in there as we could along the way, even if it was in ways that weren't expected."

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When Will 'Off Campus' Season 2 Premiere?

Source: Prime Video/YouTube 'Off Campus' Season 1 has eight episodes.