HOT PICS! -Andy Cohen & Kelly Bensimon at Jeff Lewis Hosted Bravocon Party in Las Vegas; Sherri Shepherd out in New York City

Source: sara jaye weiss;jason decrow
Nov. 3 2023, Published 12:01 p.m. ET

Source: sara jaye weiss/getty

Andy Cohen and Kelly Bensimon attend the "Welcome to Las Vegas" Party hosted by 21Seeds Infused Tequila and Jeff Lewis at Skyfall Lounge November 02, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Source: Maria Laura Antonelli

Lara Wolf arrives at the red carpet for the film The Performance, at the Rome Film Festival, eighteenth edition in Rome, Italy on October 31st 2023

Source: jason decrow

Sherri Shepherd poses at Abbott’s "Countdown at a Crossroads" event to raise awareness for diabetes in New York, NY on November 1st 2023.

Source: michael simon

Catherine Giudici Lowe shares her son’s story with RSV in a partnership with Pfizer, in New York City on October 31st 2023.

