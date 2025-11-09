EXCLUSIVE OK! Reveals What Really Became of Jim Carrey as He Continues to Live as a Hermit in Hawaii Source: MEGA Jim Carrey is leading a 'quiet life' in Hawaii after leaving Hollywood, a source said. Matthew Acton Nov. 9 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Jim Carrey has swapped the chaos of Hollywood for a quiet life in Hawaii, where friends say the 63-year-old actor spends his days painting, meditating and "waiting for a sign from the angels" before agreeing to make another serious film. Once one of the most bankable stars in the world, the Ace Ventura and The Mask actor has largely vanished from screens over the past decade, retreating from Los Angeles and selling his longtime Brentwood mansion for $17 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey sold his California home for $17 million.

Article continues below advertisement

Carrey now lives alone on the island of Maui, where locals often see him strolling the beach barefoot or sketching near his waterfront home. His only major film role in recent years has been as the eccentric villain Dr. Robotnik in the Sonic the Hedgehog franchise, the fourth installment of which is due in 2027. A friend of the star said: "Jim leads a very quiet, solitary life these days. He still paints and writes every day, but there's no urgency to step back into the spotlight. He jokes that he'll only return when the angels deliver a script in gold ink. Until then, he's content to live in peace."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey previously said he was 'fairly serious' about retiring.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Carrey shocked Hollywood in 2022 when he announced he was "fairly serious" about retiring, telling reporters: "I really like my quiet life. I have enough. I've done enough. I am enough." While he later joked he might return if "the angels bring a script written in gold ink," he has so far resisted any offers that don't meet his spiritual test. The French Academy clearly disagrees with his self-imposed exile. Earlier this month, it was announced Carrey will receive an Honorary César – the French equivalent of an Oscar – at the 51st César Awards in Paris next February. The Academy praised him as "one of the most original voices in modern cinema," citing his "unrelenting boldness" and "fearless exploration of art." Carrey's recent career tells a different story. His last non-Sonic project, the 2016 crime drama Dark Crimes, was panned by critics, earning a rare zero percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Jim Carrey 'grew weary of being scrutinized from every direction,' a source said.