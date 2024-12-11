Jim Carrey Claims He Returned to 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Because He 'Needed the Money' Despite Massive Net Worth
Jim Carrey got honest about why returned to the spotlight in his new movie, Sonic the Hedgehog 3.
"I came back to this universe because, first of all, I get to play a genius, which is a bit of a stretch. And, you know, it's just... I bought a lot of stuff and I need the money, frankly. Yeah," Carrey, 62, revealed to the Associated Press at the U.K. premiere in London on December 10.
The Liar Liar star's confession might seem surprising since he has an estimated net worth of $180 million and one of Hollywood’s highest-paid stars.
He was even the first actor to earn $20 million for a single film and has made at least $300 million from film salaries and bonuses, according to Celebrity Net Worth.
While promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in 2022, Carrey announced his plan to retire from acting.
“I’m being fairly serious,” the How the Grinch Stole Christmas actor told Access Hollywood at the time. "It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break."
"I feel like — and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists — I have enough," The Duck Factory star added. "I've done enough. I am enough."
But in his most recent interview, he jokingly said those words “might have been hyperbole” as he is now back for Sonic the Hedgehog 3, where he will reprise his role as the villainous Ivo Robotnik, as well as play his grandfather, Gerald Robotnik.
The film’s director, Jeff Rowler, praised Carrey for his commitment to the role.
“For him to create a whole new character within the world was certainly an exciting opportunity, and he just went all in,” he told SFX.
"No detail was too small," he continued. "He helped design the prosthetics and everything. Talking about things to wrap your head around, having made three films with Jim Carrey, that’s a real mind-bender."
The synopsis of the flick reads: “Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reunite to battle Shadow, a mysterious new enemy with powers unlike anything they've faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, they seek out an unlikely alliance to stop Shadow and protect the planet.”
Along with Carrey, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 features Ben Schwartz as Sonic, Colleen O’Shaughnessey, Idris Elba and Keanu Reeves.
The movie hits theaters on December 20.