Jim Carrey Claims He Returned to 'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' Because He 'Needed the Money' Despite Massive Net Worth

While promoting Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in 2022, Carrey announced his plan to retire from acting.

“I’m being fairly serious,” the How the Grinch Stole Christmas actor told Access Hollywood at the time. "It depends. If the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink, that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see, I might continue down the road. But I'm taking a break."