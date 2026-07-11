Oliver Tree's Producer Victor WAO Reflects on Narrowly Escaping Fatal Helicopter Crash: 'I Am Heartbroken'

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In a tragic turn of events, music producer Victor WAO revealed he was meant to board the helicopter that crashed on Sunday, June 14, killing musician Oliver Tree and five others. In an emotional tribute, Victor shared his last-minute decision to withdraw from the flight.

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Source: MEGA;@waoofficial/Instagram Victor WAO revealed he was supposed to board the helicopter that crashed in Rio de Janeiro but changed his plans at the last minute because he was afraid of flying.

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“I was supposed to be with you guys in that helicopter, and I didn’t go at the last second,” he wrote, referring to his late best friend, Lucas Frota, who also tragically lost his life in the crash. Victor expressed his fears about flying, stating, “You told me that since I was scared, you had managed to get a car to take me to Angra and someone else would go in my place.”

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Source: @waoofficial/Instagram Victor WAO paid tribute to his close friend Lucas Frota, saying Lucas arranged alternate transportation that ultimately saved Victor WAO's life.

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In his heartfelt message, Victor emphasized the impact of Lucas on his life, saying, “Now I owe you my life, brother. I don’t know what to do at this moment. I love you so much! I will never forget you! Lucas, you were pure light!” His emotional words highlight the deep bond they shared.

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Source: @waoofficial/Instagram;@gaspipd/Instagram The helicopter crash killed Oliver Tree, Lucas Frota, Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim and both pilots during the tragic accident in Brazil.

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Victor vowed to honor Lucas’s memory, calling him “the most enlightened and wonderful person I have ever known!” He expressed his heartbreak and commitment to keep Lucas in his thoughts, stating, “I am heartbroken, but I am praying for you wherever you are.”

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The helicopter collision occurred in Rio de Janeiro, claiming the lives of Frota, Tree, Lucas Vignale, Gaspar Prim and both pilots. Eyewitness accounts described the chaos as one helicopter crashed into a car dealership, igniting fires that engulfed numerous vehicles. Local authorities are investigating the incident, suspecting human error may have caused the crash. The Civil Police have requested a forensic examination of the scene to gather more information. As the investigation unfolds, the families of the victims await answers.

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Source: Zach Sang Show/YouTube Authorities are investigating the fatal crash and are examining whether human error contributed to the collision that also damaged a nearby car dealership.

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Tree was in Brazil for his The World’s First World Tour, capturing joyful moments just a day before his passing. He documented his experiences, including soccer and cooking, in a video captioned, “Gringo 24 horas no Brasil.”

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Source: Zach Sang Show/Youtube