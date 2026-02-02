Olivia Culpo 'Always Knew' Husband Christian McCaffrey Was Going to Be 'a Good Dad' as She Gushes Over Daughter Colette: 'She's Such a Joy'

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Culpo is embracing sweet moments with her daughter, Colette Annalise McCaffrey, whom she shares with husband Christian McCaffrey. "I always knew he was going to be a good dad because he's such a good person, and his parents are a great example to him," the model, 33, who is partnering with Heluva Good! Dip to help hosts everywhere level up their Big Game spreads, exclusively tells OK!. "Nothing prepares you for the love that your child has for their dad, and that's a really special thing to see. Not only am I seeing him as a father, but I'm also seeing my daughter fall in love with someone who will be her biggest protector for her whole life."

Source: @oliviaculpo/Instagram Olivia Culpo shares her daughter with husband Christian McCaffrey.

"It's so fun. Every day is so different, so I try not to get ahead of myself, but I absolutely love it and she's such a joy," she continues. "She makes everything more fun for everyone, and I'm just excited to watch her grow and create new memories as a family. I'm really excited and looking forward to what the future will hold — and seeing the world through her eyes."

Though the starlet's daughter is super young, she "loves" going to Christian's football games. "She loves the noise, even though I have her little headphones on," Olivia says. "She loves the colors, she loves the cheering, she loves the people, the lights, everything. She's definitely a little sports fan and enjoys seeing her dad before the game. She recognizes him now, so that part is really special. She's been great to have at the game, so I was really excited to see how that would end up. She loves it, and it couldn't be easier [to have her there]!"

Source: @oliviaculpo/Instagram The model loves taking her daughter to her husband's football games.

Olivia admits it was a struggle for her to get into a rhythm after her little one was born. "The first three months are really hard — really, really hard because you're physically recovering and really trying to figure out your footing as a mom and what the baby needs and learning everything for the first time. It's very overwhelming and all at once," she confesses, adding that she "relies" on her network — and the internet — for any questions she might have. "TikTok and Instagram have been extremely helpful. You learn so much! I can ask any question and get answers instantly," she continues.

The brunette babe, who married the athlete, 29, in 2024, is excited to pass on words of wisdom she learned from her own mother. "My mom always says, 'Work hard and be a good person,' and I like that quote. I feel like I am going to steal that!" she quips.

Source: @oliviaculpo/Instagram The TV personality and the football star got married in 2024.

Now that football season is winding down, Olivia can spend time with the San Francisco 49ers running back, 29. "I'm excited about enjoying all of the new milestones with my daughter, seeing her walk and crawl," she says.

Source: Heluva Good!/Sarah Krick The TV personality is partnering with Heluva Good! Dip.

Since Olivia and her hubby will have some time to relax, she can host a Super Bowl party on Sunday, February 8. The TV personality is partnering with Heluva Good! Dip to help hosts everywhere level up their Big Game spreads. You can’t have a watch party without a winning lineup of snacks, and Heluva Good! is on her shopping list every year. Heluva Good! comes in a variety of flavors that pair perfectly with whatever you're dipping – including French Onion, Jalapeno Cheddar, Mike’s Hot Honey, and Bacon Horseradish.

"I've always loved Heluva Good! Dip, especially the French Onion one. Every game day party, or Super Bowl party, we have all the dips!" she exclaims. "I love their French Onion and Jalapeno Cheddar. Mike's Hot Honey is also veery buzzy right now! I also make sure to get vegetables, calzones, breadsticks, pizza wings, chicken fingers and more when I host." Olivia says sometimes she'll receive "random requests" from her attendees, but for the most part, she'll get food "you can pick at."

Source: Heluva Good!/Sarah Krick The star is excited to host a Super Bowl party.