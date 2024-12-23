or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Millie Bobby Brown
OK LogoPHOTOS

Celebrities Who Got Married in 2024: From Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi to Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden and More

celebrities who married in
Source: MEGA

From secret weddings to star-studded gatherings, these stars got married in 2024.

By:

Dec. 23 2024, Published 11:20 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Don Lemon and Tim Malone

don lemon and tim malone
Source: MEGA

Don Lemon and Tim Malone shared a New Year's kiss in 2018.

On April 6, Don Lemon married real estate broker Tim Malone in front of 140 guests in New York City.

The longtime CNN anchor revealed to People why they were not stressed about the ceremony a few days before they tied the knot.

"I'm a last-minute person, and most things I just don't worry about," said Lemon. "But this one I'm secretly worried about, but I'm letting Tim take the reins because he's a good planner. I'll be writing questions for like the U.N. ambassador and he'll be saying, 'Oh, when are they going to put the buttons on our jackets?' It's an important question, but I'm just like, 'Huh? What?' So he has a million questions, but usually he gets it done without me even answering."

Article continues below advertisement

Max Strong and Kelsey Owens

max strong and kelsey owens
Source: MEGA

Max Strong and Kelsey Owens confirmed their engagement in a September 2023 Instagram post.

Siesta Key alum Kelsey Owens exchanged vows with her longtime beau, Max Strong, in a sweet ceremony at The Falls at Blue Ridge in Ellijay, Ga., on May 4.

"Now introducing Mr. & Mrs. Strong!!!" she shared the news on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

millie bobby brown and jake bongiovi
Source: MEGA

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi sparked dating rumors in June 2021.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi opted for a secret wedding ceremony in May after nearly three years of dating.

"It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows," a source told The Sun, adding Brown and Bongiovi also started planning to have a bigger ceremony in the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster

talulah riley and thomas brodie sangster
Source: MEGA

In July 2023, Thomas Brodie-Sangster announced their engagement in a photo on his social media page.

After working on FX's Pistol, Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster finally tied the knot in a ceremony in Hertfordshire on June 22.

The Love Actually star's now-wife was previously married to Elon Musk.

Article continues below advertisement

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo

christian mccaffrey and olivia culpo
Source: MEGA

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo got engaged in April 2023.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo said "I do" in a chapel in Watch Hill in Rhode Island on June 29.

The model said the NFL star always wanted to get married in a church, telling Vogue, "That was our number one priority."

Article continues below advertisement

John Mulaney and Olivia Munn

john mulaney and olivia munn
Source: MEGA

John Mulaney started dating Olivia Munn following his split from Anna Marie Tendler.

The Fourth of July weekend became extra special as John Mulaney and Olivia Munn tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a friend's home in New York.

Speaking about their marriage during his appearance on the Late Night With Seth Meyers, Mulaney quipped, "I've been in a lot of interesting situations. Marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I've ever done."

Kidding aside, the funnyman said marrying The Newsroom actress was "the single greatest time in my life."

Article continues below advertisement

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher

eddie murphy and paige butcher
Source: MEGA

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher got married a decade after they started dating.

Following their September 2018 engagement, Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher got hitched in a private Caribbean ceremony on July 9 in front of their family and close friends.

Murphy and Butcher, who started dating in 2012, share two children together.

Article continues below advertisement

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden

saoirse ronan and jack lowden
Source: MEGA

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden have kept their relationship out of the spotlight.

MORE ON:
Millie Bobby Brown

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony in Scotland in July. Only a few of their closest friends, who "were sworn to secrecy," attended the intimate event, according to the Irish Independent.

Article continues below advertisement

Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian

arianne zucker and shawn christian
Source: MEGA

Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian met on the set of 'Days of Our Lives.'

"We wanted to give our guests an experience that would live in their hearts and memories forever," said Arianne Zucker of her "rustic, elegant" wedding to Shawn Christian in Nevada on August 17.

Reports stated 100 of their family and close friends gathered at Jacob's Berry Farm to witness the special moment in the Days of Our Lives costars' lives.

Article continues below advertisement

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger

giannis antetokounmpo and mariah riddlesprigger
Source: MEGA

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have three children together.

Speaking in an interview with People at a September launch event, Giannis Antetokounmpo confirmed he and Mariah Riddlesprigger walked down the aisle in Greece over the summer.

The NBA star revealed, "We were able to have all of the people that were close to us, our family."

Article continues below advertisement

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin

ben platt and noah galvin
Source: MEGA

Ben Platt and Noah Galvin confirmed their relationship in 2020.

On September 1, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin united in marriage in a ceremony in Red Hook, Brooklyn, officiated by the former's longtime rabbi, David Wolpe.

"Since some of Ben's family are observant Jews, we couldn't get married until Sunday when Shabbat was over, so to keep the party going we had a bar hang with some games and Lombardi's pizza on Saturday night at Cellar Dog in the West Village," Galvin said in his interview with Vogue.

Platt added, "Our greatest hope was to give everyone a joyful, low-stress weekend full of warmth and a window into our relationship and the life that we are building. And we wanted the dancing to go off. We feel that all missions were accomplished!"

Article continues below advertisement

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone

charlie puth and brooke sansone
Source: MEGA

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone grew up together in New Jersey.

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone, who started dating in 2022, became husband and wife following a ceremony at the "See You Again" singer's family home in Montecito, Calif., on September 7.

"I wanted our wedding to marry tradition with modern unconventionality. I wanted each detail to feel relaxed yet perfectly, thoughtfully curated," Sansone told Vogue. "Serving mini hotdogs on silver platters, for example, was more than just a fun detail. It was a reflection of my love for styles that blend the refined with the playful."

Article continues below advertisement

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene

lana del rey and jeremy dufrene
Source: MEGA

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene knew each other for several years before their 2024 wedding.

On September 26, Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene made it official with a Des Allemandes, La., wedding. They obtained a marriage license three days before the ceremony, the Associated Press reported.

Article continues below advertisement

Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

rebel wilson and ramona agruma
Source: MEGA

Rebel Wilson revealed she was in a relationship with a woman in a June 2022 Instagram post.

Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson wed Ramona Agruma in Sardinia, Italy, on September 28, over a year after their sweet engagement at Disneyland in 2023.

Article continues below advertisement

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre

lana condor and anthony de la torre
Source: MEGA

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre met at an Emmys party.

Following their 2021 engagement, Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre officially held their wedding at the Serra Retreat in Malibu, Calif., in October.

Vogue tagged the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress in a post featuring photos from the intimate ceremony.

"@lanacondor and @anthonydltorre are married! The couple first met at an Emmys party. 'We were both there alone and saw each other from across the room,' remembers Lana, best known for her starring role in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before. 'And that was that — we both knew that day would forever change the course of our lives. We just didn't know exactly how…but boy, did our lives change for the better!'" the caption read.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.