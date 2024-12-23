Celebrities Who Got Married in 2024: From Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi to Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden and More
Don Lemon and Tim Malone
On April 6, Don Lemon married real estate broker Tim Malone in front of 140 guests in New York City.
The longtime CNN anchor revealed to People why they were not stressed about the ceremony a few days before they tied the knot.
"I'm a last-minute person, and most things I just don't worry about," said Lemon. "But this one I'm secretly worried about, but I'm letting Tim take the reins because he's a good planner. I'll be writing questions for like the U.N. ambassador and he'll be saying, 'Oh, when are they going to put the buttons on our jackets?' It's an important question, but I'm just like, 'Huh? What?' So he has a million questions, but usually he gets it done without me even answering."
Max Strong and Kelsey Owens
Siesta Key alum Kelsey Owens exchanged vows with her longtime beau, Max Strong, in a sweet ceremony at The Falls at Blue Ridge in Ellijay, Ga., on May 4.
"Now introducing Mr. & Mrs. Strong!!!" she shared the news on Instagram.
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi opted for a secret wedding ceremony in May after nearly three years of dating.
"It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows," a source told The Sun, adding Brown and Bongiovi also started planning to have a bigger ceremony in the U.S.
Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster
After working on FX's Pistol, Talulah Riley and Thomas Brodie-Sangster finally tied the knot in a ceremony in Hertfordshire on June 22.
The Love Actually star's now-wife was previously married to Elon Musk.
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo
Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo said "I do" in a chapel in Watch Hill in Rhode Island on June 29.
The model said the NFL star always wanted to get married in a church, telling Vogue, "That was our number one priority."
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn
The Fourth of July weekend became extra special as John Mulaney and Olivia Munn tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at a friend's home in New York.
Speaking about their marriage during his appearance on the Late Night With Seth Meyers, Mulaney quipped, "I've been in a lot of interesting situations. Marrying into a large Vietnamese family is one of the most fun things I've ever done."
Kidding aside, the funnyman said marrying The Newsroom actress was "the single greatest time in my life."
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher
Following their September 2018 engagement, Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher got hitched in a private Caribbean ceremony on July 9 in front of their family and close friends.
Murphy and Butcher, who started dating in 2012, share two children together.
Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden
Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden exchanged vows in a private wedding ceremony in Scotland in July. Only a few of their closest friends, who "were sworn to secrecy," attended the intimate event, according to the Irish Independent.
Arianne Zucker and Shawn Christian
"We wanted to give our guests an experience that would live in their hearts and memories forever," said Arianne Zucker of her "rustic, elegant" wedding to Shawn Christian in Nevada on August 17.
Reports stated 100 of their family and close friends gathered at Jacob's Berry Farm to witness the special moment in the Days of Our Lives costars' lives.
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin
On September 1, Ben Platt and Noah Galvin united in marriage in a ceremony in Red Hook, Brooklyn, officiated by the former's longtime rabbi, David Wolpe.
"Since some of Ben's family are observant Jews, we couldn't get married until Sunday when Shabbat was over, so to keep the party going we had a bar hang with some games and Lombardi's pizza on Saturday night at Cellar Dog in the West Village," Galvin said in his interview with Vogue.
Platt added, "Our greatest hope was to give everyone a joyful, low-stress weekend full of warmth and a window into our relationship and the life that we are building. And we wanted the dancing to go off. We feel that all missions were accomplished!"
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone
Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone, who started dating in 2022, became husband and wife following a ceremony at the "See You Again" singer's family home in Montecito, Calif., on September 7.
"I wanted our wedding to marry tradition with modern unconventionality. I wanted each detail to feel relaxed yet perfectly, thoughtfully curated," Sansone told Vogue. "Serving mini hotdogs on silver platters, for example, was more than just a fun detail. It was a reflection of my love for styles that blend the refined with the playful."
Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene
On September 26, Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene made it official with a Des Allemandes, La., wedding. They obtained a marriage license three days before the ceremony, the Associated Press reported.
Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma
Pitch Perfect star Rebel Wilson wed Ramona Agruma in Sardinia, Italy, on September 28, over a year after their sweet engagement at Disneyland in 2023.
Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre
Following their 2021 engagement, Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre officially held their wedding at the Serra Retreat in Malibu, Calif., in October.
Vogue tagged the To All the Boys I've Loved Before actress in a post featuring photos from the intimate ceremony.
"@lanacondor and @anthonydltorre are married! The couple first met at an Emmys party. 'We were both there alone and saw each other from across the room,' remembers Lana, best known for her starring role in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before. 'And that was that — we both knew that day would forever change the course of our lives. We just didn't know exactly how…but boy, did our lives change for the better!'" the caption read.