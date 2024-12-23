Celebrities Who Got Married in 2024: From Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi to Saoirse Ronan and Jack Lowden and More

On April 6, Don Lemon married real estate broker Tim Malone in front of 140 guests in New York City.

The longtime CNN anchor revealed to People why they were not stressed about the ceremony a few days before they tied the knot.

"I'm a last-minute person, and most things I just don't worry about," said Lemon. "But this one I'm secretly worried about, but I'm letting Tim take the reins because he's a good planner. I'll be writing questions for like the U.N. ambassador and he'll be saying, 'Oh, when are they going to put the buttons on our jackets?' It's an important question, but I'm just like, 'Huh? What?' So he has a million questions, but usually he gets it done without me even answering."