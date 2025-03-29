Pregnant Olivia Culpo 'Can’t Wait for Motherhood' as 'She Knows' Husband Christian McCaffrey Will 'Make a Wonderful Father'

"As Olivia’s friends will tell you, she’s been planning to be a mom since she and Christian said 'I do’ in June," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Culpo — who tied the knot with McCaffrey in June 2024 during a romantic wedding ceremony at Watch Hill Chapel and a star-studded reception at the Ocean House in Westerly, R.I.

Raising a family has always been a priority for the lovebirds — who purchased their new $14.5 million home in the Fryman Canyon area of Los Angeles in September 2024 with the intention of having a baby.