Pregnant Olivia Culpo 'Can’t Wait for Motherhood' as 'She Knows' Husband Christian McCaffrey Will 'Make a Wonderful Father'
Olivia Culpo is ready to see Christian McCaffrey in dad mode.
The model and the San Francisco 49ers running back are gearing up to welcome their first child together — and couldn't be more thrilled after Culpo announced her pregnancy news earlier this month.
"As Olivia’s friends will tell you, she’s been planning to be a mom since she and Christian said 'I do’ in June," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Culpo — who tied the knot with McCaffrey in June 2024 during a romantic wedding ceremony at Watch Hill Chapel and a star-studded reception at the Ocean House in Westerly, R.I.
Raising a family has always been a priority for the lovebirds — who purchased their new $14.5 million home in the Fryman Canyon area of Los Angeles in September 2024 with the intention of having a baby.
"It has lots of space and a beautiful yard where children can play," the insider spilled of the sprawling estate, which they reportedly bought from George Clooney.
Securing their new home was one of many exciting moments to mark a new chapter for Culpo and McCaffrey.
"It’s been so fun choosing paint colors and reading books on what to expect when you become parents," the confidante continued. "Olivia can’t wait for motherhood and she knows Christian will make a wonderful father to their little one."
Culpo first announced her pregnancy via Instagram on Monday, March 10, alongside black-and-white photos of the reality star debuting her growing baby bump in a gorgeous gown.
"Next chapter, motherhood 🤍," the 32-year-old captioned the upload.
In a new interview published on Wednesday, March 26, Culpo admitted she is "so excited and grateful to be pregnant."
"I've been dreaming of this for a long time. It's very special," she gushed to another news outlet.
Echoing the source's statements, the brunette beauty insisted McCaffrey was "made to be a dad."
"He's so excited," she dished. "I think he's gonna really enjoy it and be just the best."
"It is fun growing your family with someone that you really love and just being able to see Christian as a dad will be really exciting," she stated. "I just know he's going to be such a good partner and husband and father. I can't wait to see him step into that role. It will just be unlike any other experience."
Attempting to predict what she and her husband will be like as parents, Culpo realized: "I would say anything that you think you're going to do going into parenthood could change."
"Overall, staying open-minded is the way that I'm approaching this. I feel like you can't get ahead of yourself because you just never know," she noted. "It's also so particular based on the child. I don't know yet, but we'll see. I'm definitely really excited to figure all of that out."
Life & Style spoke to a source about Culpo, while the model spoke to People in a new interview.