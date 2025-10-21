Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26, Accused of Having Too Much Cheek Filler: 'Enough Is Enough'

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Jade Giannulli's parents may be going through a rough split, but her fans are more focused on whether she has too much cheek filler. The 26-year-old daughter of separated spouses Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli sent social media users buzzing after making a red carpet appearance at Clarins x V Magazine’s Golden Hour party during the Austin Formula 1 races in Texas on Saturday, October 18. Stepping out in an off-the-shoulder red gown and a classy updo, Olivia took a moment to speak to reporters at the star-studded event.

Source: @people/TikTok Olivia Jade Giannulli was accused of having too much cheek filler.

In a video shared by People on TikTok, Olivia was asked about which "era" of her life she's in after recently moving to New York City. "I was just looking for a new environment," she explained of her decision to relocate. "I’m young and all my friends after school moved to the East Coast and I was really missing them."

Source: @people/TikTok Olivia Jade Giannulli gave an interview at Clarins x V Magazine's Golden Hour party.

Olivia said she feels "so lucky" that her job allows her to "work from anywhere," noting her move to NYC "just made sense." The clip's comments section drastically differed from the points Olivia made in her interview, however, as social media users were left divided about the YouTuber's appearance. Many sparked concerns while speculating about what plastic surgery she's had done.

Olivia Jade Giannulli Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation

Source: @people/TikTok Olivia Jade Giannulli spoke to reporters at an event in Texas.

"Her cheek filler is actually insane," one critic declared, as another admitted, "I’m so glad I can’t afford filler." "Holy cheek filler," someone else commented, as a fourth hater snubbed: "The cheeks are so huge."

Source: MEGA Olivia Jade Giannulli sparked plastic surgery concerns.

"God, Hollywood never leaves their faces alone," a fifth troll complained, while a sixth added, "At some point enough is enough with the filler." Some social media users claimed Olivia's look was "seriously aging her," as an individual claimed: "She’s looks older then her mother 😬." A few of Olivia's fans rallied in her defense, however, with a supporter arguing, "Her face doesn't look old y'all come ON."

Fans Defend Olivia Jade Giannulli Amid Debate Over Cheek Filler

Source: MEGA Olivia Jade Giannulli is the eldest daughter of Lori Loughlin and her estranged husband, Mossimo Giannulli.