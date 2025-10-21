Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26, Accused of Having Too Much Cheek Filler: 'Enough Is Enough'
Oct. 21 2025, Updated 4:20 p.m. ET
Olivia Jade Giannulli's parents may be going through a rough split, but her fans are more focused on whether she has too much cheek filler.
The 26-year-old daughter of separated spouses Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli sent social media users buzzing after making a red carpet appearance at Clarins x V Magazine’s Golden Hour party during the Austin Formula 1 races in Texas on Saturday, October 18.
Stepping out in an off-the-shoulder red gown and a classy updo, Olivia took a moment to speak to reporters at the star-studded event.
In a video shared by People on TikTok, Olivia was asked about which "era" of her life she's in after recently moving to New York City.
"I was just looking for a new environment," she explained of her decision to relocate. "I’m young and all my friends after school moved to the East Coast and I was really missing them."
Olivia said she feels "so lucky" that her job allows her to "work from anywhere," noting her move to NYC "just made sense."
The clip's comments section drastically differed from the points Olivia made in her interview, however, as social media users were left divided about the YouTuber's appearance. Many sparked concerns while speculating about what plastic surgery she's had done.
Olivia Jade Giannulli Sparks Plastic Surgery Speculation
"Her cheek filler is actually insane," one critic declared, as another admitted, "I’m so glad I can’t afford filler."
"Holy cheek filler," someone else commented, as a fourth hater snubbed: "The cheeks are so huge."
"God, Hollywood never leaves their faces alone," a fifth troll complained, while a sixth added, "At some point enough is enough with the filler."
Some social media users claimed Olivia's look was "seriously aging her," as an individual claimed: "She’s looks older then her mother 😬."
A few of Olivia's fans rallied in her defense, however, with a supporter arguing, "Her face doesn't look old y'all come ON."
Fans Defend Olivia Jade Giannulli Amid Debate Over Cheek Filler
"I just don't think this hair color suits her palette. Remember these are people and not pieces of art for you to critique. The reason these celebs do get work done is [because people] always have [something] to say," they continued. "I get they're in the public eye, but why can't we talk about something that matters besides someone's cheek filler."
"Why does everyone see a woman and decide to comment on her looks??" another fan asked, while a third admirer gushed, "She’s so gorgeous. She looks 50 and 15 all at the same time. I mean that as a compliment!! Stunning. 😍."
"Lmao it’s the way she looks gorgeous and the weirdos in the comments are finding the silliest things to nitpick," a fourth fan mentioned.