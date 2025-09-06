or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Glen Powell
OK LogoNEWS

Glen Powell and Olivia Jade Giannulli: Are Sparks Flying on NYC Date Night?

photo of Glen Powell and Olivia Jade Giannulli.
Source: MEGA

Glen Powell and Olivia Jade Giannulli fueled romance rumors when they were seen hanging out in NYC.

Profile Image

Sept. 6 2025, Published 1:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Glen Powell and Olivia Jade Giannulli fueled romance rumors after they were spotted together on what appeared to be a “date night” in New York City.

Photos obtained by celebrity gossip blog Deux Moi show Powell and Giannulli dining at the popular Il Cantinori restaurant, accompanied by Giannulli’s mom, Lori Loughlin, and friends on Sunday, August 31.

Article continues below advertisement

In the snapshots, Powell, 36, donned a casual white T-shirt and black baseball cap, while Giannulli, 25, kept it laid-back in a tan bucket hat and a simple top.

According to Deux Moi, the pair continued the night at the Treasure Club bar following dinner.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Glen Powell was spotted with the actress in NYC.
Source: mega

Glen Powell was spotted with the actress in NYC.

Article continues below advertisement

Previously, Powell was in a relationship with model Gigi Paris, but they parted ways in 2023 amid whispers of a budding romance with his “Anyone But You” costar, Sydney Sweeney.

Rumors about Powell and Sweeney began swirling after the two were seen looking affectionate on set earlier this year. At that time, Powell was still with Paris, while Sweeney was engaged to Jonathan Davino. However, Powell’s mother dispelled allegations of a romance between her son and Sweeney back in April.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Glen Powell is close with his former costar Sydney Sweeney.
Source: mega

Glen Powell is close with his former costar Sydney Sweeney.

MORE ON:
Glen Powell

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

"They’re definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend," the Hit Man actor's mom declared while talking about her daughter's nuptials earlier this year.

"[There's] nothing going on behind closed doors," his mother claimed. "He's the kindest person and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend. They’ve been friends for so long."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The model just broke up with Jacob Elordi.
Source: mega

The model just broke up with Jacob Elordi.

Article continues below advertisement

Giannulli is just coming off a breakup with Jacob Elordi after a tumultuous four-year on-again, off-again relationship.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The influencer shared she's navigating 'uncomfortable changes' right now.
Source: mega

The influencer shared she's navigating 'uncomfortable changes' right now.

The influencer shared that she has been attending therapy to navigate the “uncomfortable changes” following their split. “I think summer gets painted as this like carefree, perfect, kind of month or two, and I’m here to remind you that it’s totally normal if you’re feeling a little off or a little nervous during big transitions or seasonal transitions or whatever it may be,” Giannulli said in her recent YouTube video.

Neither party has officially addressed their respective breakups yet.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.