NEWS Glen Powell and Olivia Jade Giannulli: Are Sparks Flying on NYC Date Night? Source: MEGA Glen Powell and Olivia Jade Giannulli fueled romance rumors when they were seen hanging out in NYC. OK! Staff Sept. 6 2025, Published 1:00 a.m. ET

Glen Powell and Olivia Jade Giannulli fueled romance rumors after they were spotted together on what appeared to be a “date night” in New York City. Photos obtained by celebrity gossip blog Deux Moi show Powell and Giannulli dining at the popular Il Cantinori restaurant, accompanied by Giannulli’s mom, Lori Loughlin, and friends on Sunday, August 31.

In the snapshots, Powell, 36, donned a casual white T-shirt and black baseball cap, while Giannulli, 25, kept it laid-back in a tan bucket hat and a simple top. According to Deux Moi, the pair continued the night at the Treasure Club bar following dinner.

Source: mega Glen Powell was spotted with the actress in NYC.

Previously, Powell was in a relationship with model Gigi Paris, but they parted ways in 2023 amid whispers of a budding romance with his “Anyone But You” costar, Sydney Sweeney. Rumors about Powell and Sweeney began swirling after the two were seen looking affectionate on set earlier this year. At that time, Powell was still with Paris, while Sweeney was engaged to Jonathan Davino. However, Powell’s mother dispelled allegations of a romance between her son and Sweeney back in April.

Source: mega Glen Powell is close with his former costar Sydney Sweeney.

"They’re definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend," the Hit Man actor's mom declared while talking about her daughter's nuptials earlier this year. "[There's] nothing going on behind closed doors," his mother claimed. "He's the kindest person and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend. They’ve been friends for so long."

Source: mega The model just broke up with Jacob Elordi.

Giannulli is just coming off a breakup with Jacob Elordi after a tumultuous four-year on-again, off-again relationship.

Source: mega The influencer shared she's navigating 'uncomfortable changes' right now.