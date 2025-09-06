Glen Powell and Olivia Jade Giannulli: Are Sparks Flying on NYC Date Night?
Glen Powell and Olivia Jade Giannulli fueled romance rumors after they were spotted together on what appeared to be a “date night” in New York City.
Photos obtained by celebrity gossip blog Deux Moi show Powell and Giannulli dining at the popular Il Cantinori restaurant, accompanied by Giannulli’s mom, Lori Loughlin, and friends on Sunday, August 31.
In the snapshots, Powell, 36, donned a casual white T-shirt and black baseball cap, while Giannulli, 25, kept it laid-back in a tan bucket hat and a simple top.
According to Deux Moi, the pair continued the night at the Treasure Club bar following dinner.
Previously, Powell was in a relationship with model Gigi Paris, but they parted ways in 2023 amid whispers of a budding romance with his “Anyone But You” costar, Sydney Sweeney.
Rumors about Powell and Sweeney began swirling after the two were seen looking affectionate on set earlier this year. At that time, Powell was still with Paris, while Sweeney was engaged to Jonathan Davino. However, Powell’s mother dispelled allegations of a romance between her son and Sweeney back in April.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"They’re definitely not together. It was just, like, she was there [at the wedding] with her friend," the Hit Man actor's mom declared while talking about her daughter's nuptials earlier this year.
"[There's] nothing going on behind closed doors," his mother claimed. "He's the kindest person and he is so others-oriented. He loves his family, he loves his friends. And Sydney is a friend. They’ve been friends for so long."
Giannulli is just coming off a breakup with Jacob Elordi after a tumultuous four-year on-again, off-again relationship.
The influencer shared that she has been attending therapy to navigate the “uncomfortable changes” following their split. “I think summer gets painted as this like carefree, perfect, kind of month or two, and I’m here to remind you that it’s totally normal if you’re feeling a little off or a little nervous during big transitions or seasonal transitions or whatever it may be,” Giannulli said in her recent YouTube video.
Neither party has officially addressed their respective breakups yet.