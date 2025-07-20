Olivia Jade's Glamorous Parisian Escape: Influencer Embraces European Life
Olivia Jade Giannulli is truly living the dream in her latest adventure.
"I moved to Paris.. for a bit," the influencer, 25, shared on YouTube on Wednesday, July 16. "I hope you love my first Paris vlog."
The video captures stunning views of the Eiffel Tower and the charming streets of Paris before Giannulli appears on screen.
She said: "I'm here for a little while living, so I'm really excited to get some videos out for you guys. And it's just going to be, I feel like such an exciting, formative time."
"It's so hot and we don't have air conditioning, we just have fans in our apartment because that's just how most French apartments are," she continued.
In her vlog, Giannulli gracefully models a flowy white skirt and top on her coffee run for a croissant. The scenes shift as she attends exclusive events, including a Chanel haute couture show and a Patou runway presentation, grocery shops, arranges flowers, enjoys reading in a park, dines on steak frites and even takes the train to London.
"I love how light it stays for so long in the days," she reflects on her time in the City of Light. "It feels amazing."
Giannulli also hinted at her entrepreneurial plans, saying, "I'm hopefully launching my business at the end of this year. There's just a lot going on, and it's all really good and really exciting."
The daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli spent her summer exploring Europe, recently posting a stylish swimsuit pic from her vacation in Italy.
Despite her vibrant online presence, Olivia keeps her relationship with actor Jacob Elordi hidden. The two have been romantically linked since 2021, with an insider telling Us Weekly, "It's really important for [Olivia] to keep her relationship private."
Another source added, "Olivia doesn't want to be known for being just Jacob's girlfriend."
Olivia and Jacob, 28, were first seen together in December 2021, shortly after the actor's split from Kaia Gerber. Us Weekly confirmed in May 2022 that Olivia and Jacob started dating.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"They both got out of relationships recently, so they're not rushing into anything serious," a source said back then, referencing Olivia's August 2021 breakup with Jackson Guthy and Jacob's prior romance. "So far it's going well and there's sparks between them."
The pair's relationship has had its ups and downs, as they briefly split in August 2022. A source noted at the time that Jacob was "not looking for a serious relationship" despite their enjoyable time spent together.
In September 2022, rumors of reconciliation sparked as they were spotted together in Los Angeles. By June 2023, a source revealed, "They've been getting close again the past month or two and have traveled together quite a bit. This month they've been to New York and decided to go to Italy to get away from it all."