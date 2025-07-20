Olivia Jade's Glamorous Parisian Escape: Influencer Embraces European Life

Olivia Jade Giannulli is truly living the dream in her latest adventure.

"I moved to Paris.. for a bit," the influencer, 25, shared on YouTube on Wednesday, July 16. "I hope you love my first Paris vlog."

The video captures stunning views of the Eiffel Tower and the charming streets of Paris before Giannulli appears on screen.

She said: "I'm here for a little while living, so I'm really excited to get some videos out for you guys. And it's just going to be, I feel like such an exciting, formative time."