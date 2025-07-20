or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Olivia Jade
OK LogoNEWS

Olivia Jade's Glamorous Parisian Escape: Influencer Embraces European Life

Photo of Olivia Jade
Source: Olivia Jade Giannulli/YouTube

Olivia Jade Giannulli revealed she moved to Paris ‘for a bit.'

By:

July 20 2025, Published 1:15 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Jade Giannulli is truly living the dream in her latest adventure.

"I moved to Paris.. for a bit," the influencer, 25, shared on YouTube on Wednesday, July 16. "I hope you love my first Paris vlog."

The video captures stunning views of the Eiffel Tower and the charming streets of Paris before Giannulli appears on screen.

She said: "I'm here for a little while living, so I'm really excited to get some videos out for you guys. And it's just going to be, I feel like such an exciting, formative time."

Article continues below advertisement
image of Olivia Jade attended Chanel and Patou shows while vlogging.
Source: @oliviajade/Instagram

Olivia Jade attended Chanel and Patou shows while vlogging.

Article continues below advertisement

"It's so hot and we don't have air conditioning, we just have fans in our apartment because that's just how most French apartments are," she continued.

In her vlog, Giannulli gracefully models a flowy white skirt and top on her coffee run for a croissant. The scenes shift as she attends exclusive events, including a Chanel haute couture show and a Patou runway presentation, grocery shops, arranges flowers, enjoys reading in a park, dines on steak frites and even takes the train to London.

"I love how light it stays for so long in the days," she reflects on her time in the City of Light. "It feels amazing."

Article continues below advertisement

Giannulli also hinted at her entrepreneurial plans, saying, "I'm hopefully launching my business at the end of this year. There's just a lot going on, and it's all really good and really exciting."

The daughter of Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli spent her summer exploring Europe, recently posting a stylish swimsuit pic from her vacation in Italy.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Olivia Jade has plans to set up a business soon.
Source: Olivia Jade Giannulli/YouTube

Olivia Jade has plans to set up a business soon.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite her vibrant online presence, Olivia keeps her relationship with actor Jacob Elordi hidden. The two have been romantically linked since 2021, with an insider telling Us Weekly, "It's really important for [Olivia] to keep her relationship private."

Another source added, "Olivia doesn't want to be known for being just Jacob's girlfriend."

Olivia and Jacob, 28, were first seen together in December 2021, shortly after the actor's split from Kaia Gerber. Us Weekly confirmed in May 2022 that Olivia and Jacob started dating.

MORE ON:
Olivia Jade

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Olivia Jade Giannulli said her move comes at 'such an exciting, formative time.’
Source: @oliviajade/Instagram

Olivia Jade Giannulli said her move comes at 'such an exciting, formative time.’

Article continues below advertisement

"They both got out of relationships recently, so they're not rushing into anything serious," a source said back then, referencing Olivia's August 2021 breakup with Jackson Guthy and Jacob's prior romance. "So far it's going well and there's sparks between them."

The pair's relationship has had its ups and downs, as they briefly split in August 2022. A source noted at the time that Jacob was "not looking for a serious relationship" despite their enjoyable time spent together.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Olivia Jade has been linked to Jacob Elordi and Jackson Guthy.
Source: @oliviajade/Instagram

Olivia Jade has been linked to Jacob Elordi and Jackson Guthy.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: Olivia Jade/YouTube

Olivia Jade Giannulli said she moved to Paris ‘for a bit’ in her recent vlog.

In September 2022, rumors of reconciliation sparked as they were spotted together in Los Angeles. By June 2023, a source revealed, "They've been getting close again the past month or two and have traveled together quite a bit. This month they've been to New York and decided to go to Italy to get away from it all."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.