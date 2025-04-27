Jacob Elordi 'Wants to Put Roots Down' in Australia With Girlfriend Olivia Jade: 'He Refuses' to Stay in L.A.
Jacob Elordi and his girlfriend, Olivia Jade, are ready to take their relationship to international heights.
According to a source, the Euphoria star wants to move out of Los Angeles and bring the California native with him to Australia.
"With his effortless good looks and rising profile, you’d think Jacob would love L.A., but that’s just not the case and he refuses to put roots down here," the insider expressed. "It’s become just a place where he goes to work and he feels like he still doesn’t quite fit in culturally."
The Australian-born actor prefers a slower, more carefree lifestyle, particularly when he’s not on set.
Although Jade is born and raised in Los Angeles, she does like to relax and will likely adjust well to the lifestyle shift.
"She’s just as allergic to the chaos and hustle of Southern California as Jacob is!" the source added. "Jacob is a sensible guy, and he knows that he and Olivia can still make a living no matter where they live, thanks to the magic of streaming and social media."
Australia is looking like a likely home for the stars, who have been dating since 2022. When Elordi isn’t working in Los Angeles, he jets off to his home country in his free time.
"He only spends time in [California] for business reasons, and nothing about his and Olivia’s relationship is going to change that," the insider confirmed.
The duo remains relatively mute about the status of their relationship, although the influencer recently showed public support for her boyfriend’s latest project The Narrow Road to the Deep North.
Jade dropped a "like" on two images that Elordi’s sister Isabella Elordi shared to celebrate his new series.
The YouTuber also supported him from the audience and at the after-party of his Saturday Night Live hosting debut in January 2024. Their public appearance together came just days after a source confirmed to People they were still going strong.
The couple allegedly broke up in August 2022 but eventually reunited and were seen vacationing together in Italy in June 2023. One month later, Jacob spent time with his girlfriend’s family on Lake Coeur d'Alene in Idaho.
Before dating Olivia, Jacob was in a relationship with model Kaia Gerber for approximately a year. He also reportedly dated his Euphoria costar Zendaya in 2019, although that was never confirmed.
Olivia was previously linked to musician Jackson Guthy, with whom she was in an on-off relationship starting in 2019.
