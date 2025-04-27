Jacob Elordi 'Wants to Put Roots Down' in Australia With Girlfriend Olivia Jade: 'He Refuses' to Stay in L.A.

Jacob Elordi and girlfriend Olivia Jade are reportedly not looking to spend much longer in California.

According to a source, the Euphoria star wants to move out of Los Angeles and bring the California native with him to Australia.

Jacob Elordi and his girlfriend, Olivia Jade , are ready to take their relationship to international heights.

"With his effortless good looks and rising profile, you’d think Jacob would love L.A., but that’s just not the case and he refuses to put roots down here," the insider expressed. "It’s become just a place where he goes to work and he feels like he still doesn’t quite fit in culturally."

The Australian-born actor prefers a slower, more carefree lifestyle, particularly when he’s not on set.

Although Jade is born and raised in Los Angeles, she does like to relax and will likely adjust well to the lifestyle shift.

"She’s just as allergic to the chaos and hustle of Southern California as Jacob is!" the source added. "Jacob is a sensible guy, and he knows that he and Olivia can still make a living no matter where they live, thanks to the magic of streaming and social media."