or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Photos > Olivia Jade
OK LogoPHOTOS

Olivia Jade Giannulli's Most Sizzling Bikini Moments That Have Fans Swooning

olivia jade most sizzling bikini photos
Source: @oliviajade/Instagram

Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade has nothing to hide when it comes to her bikini-ready figure!

By:

May 10 2025, Published 12:20 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Jade Giannulli Soaked Up the Sun in Style

olivia jade most sizzling bikini photos
Source: @oliviajade/Instagram

Olivia Jade Giannulli has been flaunting her bikini body years after the college admission scandal.

Olivia Jade Giannulli dominates the internet not only with her beauty but also with her dazzling silhouettes.

The 25-year-old YouTuber dripped in hotness as she basked in the sun wearing a white bikini top with black trim and checkered shorts while reading a book. She completed the look with a red patterned bandana she wore on top of a baseball cap.

"should work on my beach read selects," she captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Flaunting Her Fab Figure

olivia jade most sizzling bikini photos
Source: @oliviajade/Instagram

Olivia Jade Giannulli is currently dating Jacob Elordi.

Giannulli had a killer curve-flaunting moment during a July 2024 beach getaway, turning heads in a black top and a bright pink mermaid-style skirt. She styled her hair with loose waves and let it frame her radiant-looking skin.

"me 🤝 mermaid skirt," she wrote in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Pretty in a Tiny Pink Bikini

olivia jade most sizzling bikini photos
Source: @oliviajade/Instagram

Jacob Elordi previously dated Zendaya and Kaia Gerber.

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant broke the internet with a sizzling April 2022 snap promoting a YouTube video. In the eye-popping mirror selfie, Giannulli set pulses racing in a light pink bikini top with a white floral pattern, accessorizing with stacks of gold necklaces.

Article continues below advertisement

Up for a Dip

olivia jade most sizzling bikini photos
Source: @oliviajade/Instagram

Olivia Jade Giannulli and Jacob Elordi first sparked dating rumors in December 2021.

Wearing a barely-there two-piece swimsuit, Giannulli rocked her curves like a queen while seated on the edge of a bathtub. She amped up her sizzling look with stacked bracelets on each wrist.

She shared in the caption, "don’t mind if i do 🌳🌿🌱🪴🍀🍃."

Article continues below advertisement

Fun in the Sun

olivia jade most sizzling bikini photos
Source: @oliviajade/Instagram

Olivia Jade Giannulli has over a million followers on Instagram.

In a July 2021 upload, the social media star cranked up the heat with her powder blue bikini, which matched her sunglasses, while relaxing outdoors.

MORE ON:
Olivia Jade

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Jade Giannulli Brought the Heat to the Ocean

olivia jade most sizzling bikini photos
Source: @oliviajade/Instagram

She is an active YouTuber.

Giannulli showed off her graceful proportions while lounging on a boat in a July 2021 post. In the update, she showcased her killer abs in a coral strapless top and matching bikini bottom with a high-leg design.

"I’ll be here until further notice 🥲," she cheekily told her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

She Embraced Summer

olivia jade most sizzling bikini photos
Source: @oliviajade/Instagram

She has 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

"MOOD because new vlog is up!! go watch 💗🧚🏻‍♂️🥰 link in my bio," Giannulli captioned a May 2021 photoset which showed her posing in a halter-style bikini top.

Article continues below advertisement

Killer Bikini Body

olivia jade most sizzling bikini photos
Source: @oliviajade/Instagram

Olivia Jade Giannulli is one of two children Lori Loughlin shares with Mossimo Giannulli.

Giannulli nearly spilled out in a two-piece bikini with a daring yet refined cut, highlighting her sculpted figure. Her ensemble offered moderate coverage, leaving fans gasping for air due to her extreme allure.

"why not💙," the caption read.

Article continues below advertisement

Living the Pool Life

olivia jade most sizzling bikini photos
Source: @oliviajade/Instagram

Olivia Jade Giannulli was born on September 28, 1999.

In April 2021, Giannulli dropped jaws with a fiery bikini snap, daring to bare in a racy strapless top and a matching bottom with side cut-outs.

"don’t ya worry i have spf," she told her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Countdown to Summer!

olivia jade most sizzling bikini photos
Source: @oliviajade/Instagram

She hosts the 'Conversations with Olivia Jade' podcast.

Giannulli let her two-piece patterned bikini embrace her contours, enhancing the look with large hoop earrings, layered necklaces and multiple bracelets.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.