Olivia Jade Giannulli's Most Sizzling Bikini Moments That Have Fans Swooning
Olivia Jade Giannulli Soaked Up the Sun in Style
Olivia Jade Giannulli dominates the internet not only with her beauty but also with her dazzling silhouettes.
The 25-year-old YouTuber dripped in hotness as she basked in the sun wearing a white bikini top with black trim and checkered shorts while reading a book. She completed the look with a red patterned bandana she wore on top of a baseball cap.
"should work on my beach read selects," she captioned the post.
Flaunting Her Fab Figure
Giannulli had a killer curve-flaunting moment during a July 2024 beach getaway, turning heads in a black top and a bright pink mermaid-style skirt. She styled her hair with loose waves and let it frame her radiant-looking skin.
"me 🤝 mermaid skirt," she wrote in the caption.
Pretty in a Tiny Pink Bikini
The former Dancing With the Stars contestant broke the internet with a sizzling April 2022 snap promoting a YouTube video. In the eye-popping mirror selfie, Giannulli set pulses racing in a light pink bikini top with a white floral pattern, accessorizing with stacks of gold necklaces.
Up for a Dip
Wearing a barely-there two-piece swimsuit, Giannulli rocked her curves like a queen while seated on the edge of a bathtub. She amped up her sizzling look with stacked bracelets on each wrist.
She shared in the caption, "don’t mind if i do 🌳🌿🌱🪴🍀🍃."
Fun in the Sun
In a July 2021 upload, the social media star cranked up the heat with her powder blue bikini, which matched her sunglasses, while relaxing outdoors.
Olivia Jade Giannulli Brought the Heat to the Ocean
Giannulli showed off her graceful proportions while lounging on a boat in a July 2021 post. In the update, she showcased her killer abs in a coral strapless top and matching bikini bottom with a high-leg design.
"I’ll be here until further notice 🥲," she cheekily told her followers.
She Embraced Summer
"MOOD because new vlog is up!! go watch 💗🧚🏻♂️🥰 link in my bio," Giannulli captioned a May 2021 photoset which showed her posing in a halter-style bikini top.
Killer Bikini Body
Giannulli nearly spilled out in a two-piece bikini with a daring yet refined cut, highlighting her sculpted figure. Her ensemble offered moderate coverage, leaving fans gasping for air due to her extreme allure.
"why not💙," the caption read.
Living the Pool Life
In April 2021, Giannulli dropped jaws with a fiery bikini snap, daring to bare in a racy strapless top and a matching bottom with side cut-outs.
"don’t ya worry i have spf," she told her followers.
Countdown to Summer!
Giannulli let her two-piece patterned bikini embrace her contours, enhancing the look with large hoop earrings, layered necklaces and multiple bracelets.