Olivia Jade Giannulli's Most Sizzling Bikini Moments That Have Fans Swooning

Olivia Jade Giannulli dominates the internet not only with her beauty but also with her dazzling silhouettes.

The 25-year-old YouTuber dripped in hotness as she basked in the sun wearing a white bikini top with black trim and checkered shorts while reading a book. She completed the look with a red patterned bandana she wore on top of a baseball cap.

"should work on my beach read selects," she captioned the post.