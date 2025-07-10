HEALTH Olivia Munn's Heartbreaking Family Battle: Mom's Cancer Diagnosis Just 2 Years After Her Own Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram Olivia Munn revealed her mother Kim’s stage 1 cancer diagnosis, just two years after her own battle.

Olivia Munn is opening up about a deeply personal chapter in her life as her mother, Kim Munn, faces b----- cancer just two years after Olivia's own diagnosis. In a poignant Instagram post on Wednesday, July 9, Olivia, 45, shared that she encouraged her mom to take the Tyrer-Cuzick b---- cancer risk assessment after receiving her own diagnosis in 2023. This test evaluates a woman's likelihood of developing invasive b---- cancer within the next decade and throughout her life.

Source: Mega Olivia Munn shared photos from her mother Kim’s cancer treatment journey.

"I never would've predicted it would save my mom's life as well," Olivia wrote, detailing that Kim scored a concerning 26.2 percent on the test despite a clear mammogram. Following the assessment, the family requested an MRI, leading to Kim's diagnosis of stage 1 Her2 b----- cancer. "Shortly after, my mother was diagnosed with stage 1 Her2 breast cancer," Olivia explained. "She has since completed 12 rounds of chemo and will continue monthly Herceptin transfusions until this fall." According to the Cleveland Clinic, her b------ cancer is aggressive and invasive, making early detection vital.

Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram Olivia Munn was diagnosed with the same form of cancer in 2023.

Olivia reflected on the emotional challenge of supporting her mother through this battle, stating, "Going through cancer is really hard. But there's something about watching a loved one go through it that is even more heartbreaking." In her heartfelt post, Olivia shared her and Kim's husband, Sam, made it a priority to learn everything they could about Kim's diagnosis and treatment options. She posted several photos from her mother's treatment journey, including a touching moment when Kim rang the bell marking the completion of her final round of chemotherapy.

Source: Mega Olivia Munn said she stayed by her mom’s side on nights when chemo became too much.

"I spent many nights taking care of my mom when the chemo became too much, wishing I could fight the fight for her," Olivia shared. "These gifts can feel near impossible without you." Since her diagnosis, Olivia has undergone several surgeries, including a double mastectomy and oophorectomy. She emphasized the importance of cancer risk assessment, stating, "It saved my life and now my mom's."

She continued, "We're taught about our periods, yearly Pap smears and mammograms at 40. And we now need every gynecologist to incorporate the lifetime risk rest into their care plan." Kim hopes that by sharing their story, it will motivate others to take charge of their health. Olivia took a moment to express how proud she is of her mother, writing, "She has handled all of this with bravery and humor while still driving us crazy."

Source: @oliviamunn/Instagram Olivia Munn called her mother ‘brave and funny’ throughout her recovery.

In a previous Instagram post, Olivia revealed her own breast cancer journey began unexpectedly after testing negative for numerous cancer genes and having a clear mammogram. "My OBGYN decided to calculate my B----- Cancer Risk Assessment Score. The fact that she did saved my life," she admitted.