Dave Coulier Encourages Fellow Cancer Patients to 'Laugh' and Stay 'Positive' as He Shares Photo From Chemotherapy Treatment

The diagnosis came as a shock, as he originally went to see a doctor because of swollen lymph nodes and a respiratory infection.

"My doctors called me back and they said, 'We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive,'" the comedian recounted. "I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming. This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey."