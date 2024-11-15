or
Dave Coulier Encourages Fellow Cancer Patients to 'Laugh' and Stay 'Positive' as He Shares Photo From Chemotherapy Treatment

Dave Coulier recently revealed he's battling stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Nov. 15 2024

Dave Coulier is sending fellow cancer patients words of encouragement after revealing his own diagnosis.

On Friday, November 15, the Full House star uploaded a photo of himself in the midst of chemotherapy, giving a thumbs-up and flashing a smile for the camera.

'Full House' star Dave Coulier shared a social media photo from his recent chemotherapy treatment.

"Putting a positive spin and sending love to all who are battling and going through chemo," the actor, 65, captioned the Instagram Story post. "And remember to laugh."

As OK! reported, Coulier shared in an interview published on Wednesday, November 13, that he's battling stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The actor revealed earlier this week that he was diagnosed with stage 3 Non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The diagnosis came as a shock, as he originally went to see a doctor because of swollen lymph nodes and a respiratory infection.

"My doctors called me back and they said, 'We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive,'" the comedian recounted. "I went from, I got a little bit of a head cold to I have cancer, and it was pretty overwhelming. This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey."

Dave Coulier

Coulier will continue recording his 'Full House Rewind' podcast throughout his health battle.

Coulier also discussed the update on his podcast "Full House Rewind," admitting he'll likely be wearing a hat often since he decided to shave his head.

"That was really a conscious decision of, I'm going to meet this head-on, and I want people to know it's my life. I'm not going to try and hide anything," he explained. "I would rather talk about it and open the discussion and inspire people."

Coulier noted he's lost quite a few family members due to cancer, including his mother, sister and niece.

"I saw what those women in my family went through, and I thought to myself, 'If I can be just 1/10th of a percent as strong as they were, then I'm going to be just fine,'" he recalled after first being "stunned" by the diagnosis.

The comedian texted his 'Full House' costars to inform them of his diagnosis before going public.

The dad-of-one said he informed his beloved Full House costars of the diagnosis through text, as he "didn’t want them to hear it from someone else."

"It was just this outpouring of, 'I will be there. You just name the time, and I know you’re in great hands with [wife Melissa Bring], but what can we do?'" Coulier said of his costars' reactions.

"It really is overwhelming the love that we have for each other," he gushed. "We’ve been there for so many years for each other, and it’s pretty remarkable."

