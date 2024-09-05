'I’m Doing OK': Olivia Munn Shares New Details About Her Cancer Journey
Olivia Munn recently shared an update on her b----- cancer journey, giving a glimpse into how she's been coping since undergoing surgery.
"I’ve gotten lots of DMs and questions about my b----- cancer timeline so I thought that I should clearly lay it out for you guys,” the Newsroom star said.
Munn hoped that sharing her experience would comfort "others who have gone through it or are going through it right now."
"Maybe feel a little comforted and knowing that I've gone down the same path and I'm doing OK," the X-Men: Apocalypse actress added.
In the clip, she detailed all the testing she had to undergo.
“Jan 2022 2 mammograms, 2 ultrasounds: clear, Jan 2023 mammogram: clear, Feb 2023 genetic testing: 0% chance of genetic cancer, March 2023 Tyrer-Cuzik b----- cancer assessment score: 37.3%," part of the video read.
"Also, I just wanted to say to everyone who has sent me a message or stopped me on the street when I’m out shopping, it really means so much to me and it’s been incredibly healing, so thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you," Munn added of her supporters.
Munn received her b----- cancer diagnosis in April 2023 and subsequently underwent a nipple delay, lymph node dissection and double mastectomy the following month.
Despite going through a challenging time, Munn, 44, and her husband, John Mulaney, 42, remain optimistic about expanding their family.
In June 2023, Munn underwent an egg retrieval procedure as part of their plans to grow their family-of-three.
- 15 of the Biggest Bombshells From Aaron Rodgers' New Book: His Relationship With Olivia Munn, Family Drama and More
- Aaron Rodgers 'Was Irritated' Brother Jordan Aired Out Their Family Issues on 'The Bachelorette,' Feels He Did So to Further His TV Career
- John Mulaney Says Marrying Olivia Munn Is the 'Greatest Single Time' in His Life After Secret Wedding
“It's interesting because my 33-year-old eggs were great. My 39-year-old eggs? None of them worked," Munn previously shared about freezing her eggs. "As you get older, one month can have great eggs, the other not so much."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Clearly, the month we did at 39 was not a good month. After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month. John and I talked about it a lot and we don't feel like we're done growing our family, but didn't know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation," she continued.