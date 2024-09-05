Olivia Munn recently posted an Instagram video in which she shared more information about her cancer battle.

Olivia Munn recently shared an update on her b----- cancer journey, giving a glimpse into how she's been coping since undergoing surgery.

The star took to Instagram to share more information about her cancer journey.

"I’ve gotten lots of DMs and questions about my b----- cancer timeline so I thought that I should clearly lay it out for you guys,” the Newsroom star said.

"Maybe feel a little comforted and knowing that I've gone down the same path and I'm doing OK," the X-Men: Apocalypse actress added.

Munn hoped that sharing her experience would comfort "others who have gone through it or are going through it right now."

In the clip, she detailed all the testing she had to undergo.

“Jan 2022 2 mammograms, 2 ultrasounds: clear, Jan 2023 mammogram: clear, Feb 2023 genetic testing: 0% chance of genetic cancer, March 2023 Tyrer-Cuzik b----- cancer assessment score: 37.3%," part of the video read.

"Also, I just wanted to say to everyone who has sent me a message or stopped me on the street when I’m out shopping, it really means so much to me and it’s been incredibly healing, so thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you," Munn added of her supporters.

Munn received her b----- cancer diagnosis in April 2023 and subsequently underwent a nipple delay, lymph node dissection and double mastectomy the following month.