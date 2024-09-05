or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Health > Olivia Munn
OK LogoHEALTH

'I’m Doing OK': Olivia Munn Shares New Details About Her Cancer Journey

olivia munn shares how shes doing after cancer scare pp
Source: MEGA

Olivia Munn recently posted an Instagram video in which she shared more information about her cancer battle.

By:

Sept. 5 2024, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Olivia Munn recently shared an update on her b----- cancer journey, giving a glimpse into how she's been coping since undergoing surgery.

Article continues below advertisement
olivia munn shares how shes doing after cancer scare
Source: MEGA

The star took to Instagram to share more information about her cancer journey.

"I’ve gotten lots of DMs and questions about my b----- cancer timeline so I thought that I should clearly lay it out for you guys,” the Newsroom star said.

Article continues below advertisement

Munn hoped that sharing her experience would comfort "others who have gone through it or are going through it right now."

"Maybe feel a little comforted and knowing that I've gone down the same path and I'm doing OK," the X-Men: Apocalypse actress added.

Article continues below advertisement
olivia munn shares how shes doing after cancer scare
Source: MEGA

The actress shared her cancer diagnosis this year.

Article continues below advertisement

In the clip, she detailed all the testing she had to undergo.

“Jan 2022 2 mammograms, 2 ultrasounds: clear, Jan 2023 mammogram: clear, Feb 2023 genetic testing: 0% chance of genetic cancer, March 2023 Tyrer-Cuzik b----- cancer assessment score: 37.3%," part of the video read.

"Also, I just wanted to say to everyone who has sent me a message or stopped me on the street when I’m out shopping, it really means so much to me and it’s been incredibly healing, so thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you," Munn added of her supporters.

Munn received her b----- cancer diagnosis in April 2023 and subsequently underwent a nipple delay, lymph node dissection and double mastectomy the following month.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite going through a challenging time, Munn, 44, and her husband, John Mulaney, 42, remain optimistic about expanding their family.

In June 2023, Munn underwent an egg retrieval procedure as part of their plans to grow their family-of-three.

MORE ON:
Olivia Munn
Article continues below advertisement
olivia munn shares how shes doing after cancer scare
Source: MEGA

The duo share son Malcom.

Article continues below advertisement

“It's interesting because my 33-year-old eggs were great. My 39-year-old eggs? None of them worked," Munn previously shared about freezing her eggs. "As you get older, one month can have great eggs, the other not so much."

Article continues below advertisement
olivia munn shares how shes doing after cancer scare
Source: MEGA

Olivia Munn froze her eggs about her diagnosis.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"Clearly, the month we did at 39 was not a good month. After my diagnosis, we decided to try one more round of egg retrievals and hoped it was a good month. John and I talked about it a lot and we don't feel like we're done growing our family, but didn't know if I would have to do chemotherapy or radiation," she continued.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.