NEWS Olivia Rodrigo Opens Up About 'Invasive' Downside of Fame, Says She Feels Like She's Being 'Stalked': 'It's So Hard' Source: MEGA For Olivia Rodrigo, being in the public eye has made it difficult to enjoy a normal life. Larry Stansbury Oct. 12 2026, Published 11:04 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo is getting candid about the not-so-glamorous side of fame. In an interview published on October 7, Rodrigo admitted being in the public eye has made it difficult to enjoy experiences that most people her age take for granted. "It's so hard and kind of sad, especially because relationships are supposed to be something private," Rodrigo explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @OLIVIARODRIGO/INSTAGRAM The singer said even casual outings can quickly become the subject of online speculation.

The "Drivers License" hitmaker said even casual outings can quickly become the subject of online speculation, with strangers making assumptions about her romantic relationships. "I feel like every time I go on a casual date with a guy, there's a picture of it on the internet, which feels really invasive," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo Says Fame Makes Her Feel Like She's Being 'Stalked'

Source: @OLIVIARODRIGO/INSTAGRAM Olivia Rodrigo didn't hold back on her feelings about getting constant attention.

Rodrigo didn't hold back when discussing how uncomfortable the constant attention has become. The Grammy winner explained that even when she's simply getting to know someone, the internet can turn an ordinary date into something much bigger. "Sometimes you're out with a guy who's not your boyfriend, and suddenly the internet's like, 'They're married, blah blah blah,'" she said.

Article continues below advertisement

"You know what? No. It actually really sucks, and it feels really invasive," she declared. "It feels like you're being stalked and then judged for pictures," Rodrigo added. The pop star also clarified her current relationship status, pushing back against rumors suggesting she's romantically involved with someone. "I'm single, I don't have a boyfriend," she confirmed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo Addresses Rumors About Her Love Life

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo confirmed she is not in a committed relationship.

Rodrigo's comments come after she sparked dating speculation over the summer. The singer was photographed spending time with Julian Croonenberghs, a New York City private equity associate, including during an outing at a park in July. The photos quickly circulated online, prompting speculation about whether the pair was dating.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Rodrigo made it clear that going on a few dates doesn't necessarily mean she's in a committed relationship. Earlier this year, the singer also sparked romance rumors after being spotted with Cameron Winter, the frontman of indie rock band Geese. Rodrigo was previously linked to actor Louis Partridge, whom she dated beginning in 2023 before reports of their split emerged in late 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Olivia Rodrigo Wishes She Could Experience Life Normally

Source: @OLIVIARODRIGO/INSTAGRAM She's continuing to focus on her music career.