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Olivia Rodrigo and 'Protective' Julian Croonenberghs' Cozy Park Date Shows They're 'Building a Bond of Trust,' Claims Body Language Expert

split photo of Olivia Rodrigo and Julian Croonenberghs
Source: MEGA : HGCAPITAL/ Julian Croonenberghs/Linkedin

Olivia Rodrigo and Julian Croonenberghs recently packed on the PDA at a park.

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July 28 2026, Published 5:34 p.m. ET

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Olivia Rodrigo appears to be smitten with new beau Julian Croonenberghs.

According to body language expert Inbaal Honigman, the pair's cozy July 26 outing in Brooklyn, N.Y., showed "they can depend on one another."

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Inside Olivia Rodrigo and Julian Croonenberghs' Budding Romance

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photo of Olivia Rodrigo and Julian Croonenberghs first sparked dating buzz in June.
Source: MEGA

Olivia Rodrigo and Julian Croonenberghs first sparked dating buzz in June.

On behalf of Casino.org, Honigman first pointed to their stride in photos, noting they were "perfectly in step" while walking, which "signifies emotional alignment, shared goals and a unity of minds for the couple."

The Grammy winner, 23, also showed she's excited for their future when she bit her lower lip, which is "a sign of desire and anticipation, as if she can't wait for what lies ahead for the pair."

"While they're walking, they're so close that their arms are touching. This desire to feel each other's closeness even while simply walking, indicates that they're seeking each other's presence constantly," she continued. "In one photo, Julian is seen placing his body slightly behind Olivia, sending her the message that he'll protect her, he's got her back."

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photo of The private equity associate seemed 'protective' of the pop star.
Source: MEGA

The private equity associate seemed 'protective' of the pop star.

The expert also dissected their demeanors when they sat together on the park grass, noting they both "reached out" to touch one another with their hands.

"The way that they reach for each other even while they're just sitting and chatting, shows that they're learning to depend on each other emotionally," Honigman explained. "Olivia and Julian are building a bond of trust together."

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Julian Croonenberghs Appears 'Protective'

photo of 'They are seeking each other's presence constantly,' a body language expert theorized.
Source: MEGA

'They are seeking each other's presence constantly,' a body language expert theorized.

Honigman also touched on the viral photos of the private equity associate sitting up as the "Drop Dead" crooner leaned back onto him.

"This is a protective move, showing her that he'll take care of her, and that she can depend on him," the body language guru shared. "Julian shows his support in a physical way, letting her lean on him and keeping Olivia safe."

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Split

photo of The musician has stayed silent on her split from Louis Partridge.
Source: MEGA

The musician has stayed silent on her split from Louis Partridge.

The duo first sparked dating rumors in June but have yet to comment on if they're in an official exclusive relationship.

The musician's new love interest comes after she reportedly broke up with Louis Partridge following about two years of dating. As OK! reported, the split rumors began in late 2025, but neither star confirmed the whispers.

However, she hinted at being single in an April interview with Cosmopolitan.

When asked what "phase of love" she was in at the time, she replied, "Oh my God. I’m in the most important phase — the friendship love that I’m sitting right across from. Best friend, community love. Dating is just the cherry on top."

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