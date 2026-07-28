Olivia Rodrigo and 'Protective' Julian Croonenberghs' Cozy Park Date Shows They're 'Building a Bond of Trust,' Claims Body Language Expert

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Olivia Rodrigo appears to be smitten with new beau Julian Croonenberghs. According to body language expert Inbaal Honigman, the pair's cozy July 26 outing in Brooklyn, N.Y., showed "they can depend on one another."

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Inside Olivia Rodrigo and Julian Croonenberghs' Budding Romance

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo and Julian Croonenberghs first sparked dating buzz in June.

On behalf of Casino.org, Honigman first pointed to their stride in photos, noting they were "perfectly in step" while walking, which "signifies emotional alignment, shared goals and a unity of minds for the couple." The Grammy winner, 23, also showed she's excited for their future when she bit her lower lip, which is "a sign of desire and anticipation, as if she can't wait for what lies ahead for the pair." "While they're walking, they're so close that their arms are touching. This desire to feel each other's closeness even while simply walking, indicates that they're seeking each other's presence constantly," she continued. "In one photo, Julian is seen placing his body slightly behind Olivia, sending her the message that he'll protect her, he's got her back."

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Source: MEGA The private equity associate seemed 'protective' of the pop star.

The expert also dissected their demeanors when they sat together on the park grass, noting they both "reached out" to touch one another with their hands. "The way that they reach for each other even while they're just sitting and chatting, shows that they're learning to depend on each other emotionally," Honigman explained. "Olivia and Julian are building a bond of trust together."

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Julian Croonenberghs Appears 'Protective'

Source: MEGA 'They are seeking each other's presence constantly,' a body language expert theorized.

Honigman also touched on the viral photos of the private equity associate sitting up as the "Drop Dead" crooner leaned back onto him. "This is a protective move, showing her that he'll take care of her, and that she can depend on him," the body language guru shared. "Julian shows his support in a physical way, letting her lean on him and keeping Olivia safe."

Olivia Rodrigo and Louis Partridge Split

Source: MEGA The musician has stayed silent on her split from Louis Partridge.