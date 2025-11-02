Olivia Rodrigo's New Album 'OR3': What to Know So Far About the Singer's Next Project

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Olivia Rodrigo Begin Working on Her Third Album?

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo played her 'final concert' amid buzz surrounding her third album.

Olivia Rodrigo is stepping into her next chapter after her Guts era. In an interview with Open House Party in July 2023, Rodrigo revealed she was already exploring concepts for her third album. "I've actually been thinking about it a lot," she said of the project. "I just barely finished GUTS, so I can't get too ahead of myself, but, yeah, I definitely am ideating. The wheels are spinning." Shortly after releasing her second studio album in September 2023, the "drivers license" hitmaker told Today the next album would also feature a four-letter title.



Has Olivia Rodrigo Confirmed 'OR3'?

Source: MEGA She held a secret concert in New York City on October 24.

While Rodrigo has not yet confirmed her new music, the chatter about the third album picked back up after she marked the last stop of the GUTS World Tour at the Osheaga Festival in Montreal in August. During the show, she wore a red shirt with a sparkly number 3 design and ditched her signature Guts rings. "rings off!!!!! That's a wrap on guts tour!!! until next time I love y'all💋🎸🎂," she captioned a TikTok post. The Grammy winner then officially wrapped up her Guts era in a newsletter on August 11. "The GUTS world tour is officially over!! thank u 4 making each and every show so special," part of her message read. She added, "The end of the GUTS era feels bittersweet, but I'm sooooo excited for all that's y3t to come!!!! speaking of what's next... clear ur calendar tomorrow at 9 am pt for something special i've been working on to celebrate all our GUTS tour memories together."



What's the Title of Olivia Rodrigo's Third Album?

Source: MEGA The secret show served as the 'final' stop of her tour.

The official title of Rodrigo's OR3 remains unclear as of press time. Speaking with Harper's Bazaar in October, the "deja vu" singer explained how making her third record differs from her first two albums. "I had the title of Guts and Sour at the beginning of the album-making process, but for this album, I'm kind of still finding it right now. I have a few options that are twirling around in my brain. I have one that I'm feeling good about, and I think that'll be the title, but I am not 100 percent positive yet. I'm not writing it in stone quite yet." She continued, "It has to feel right in your body. I have to sleep on it a few nights before I really decide that that's the one."



What Has Olivia Rodrigo Said About 'OR3'?

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo released her debut album in 2021.

In a 2024 interview with the fashion magazine, Rodrigo shared her "one constant" before releasing her third album. "I love trying to distill my emotions into songs," she admitted. "It's one of my favorite things in the world, and I hope in the future I'll continue to make albums that are fresh and exciting to me creatively." Then, in June, she revealed the next album would focus on her more mature side. "As I just grow as a person, and I learn more about music, and I have different perspectives, it's impossible for that not to be reflected in your songwriting," she elaborated to the Daily Star. "Hopefully by the time I put out my next album, it'll feel more mature and like a different take on things. I think that's what's so fun about writing songs, is you get to keep pushing yourself and learning and growing and expanding."



When Will Olivia Rodrigo Release Her Third Album?

Source: MEGA She dropped her 'Guts' album in 2023.

No release date has been confirmed for Rodrigo's third album, but if she follows the release dates of her first two albums, fans could get OR3 before 2025 ends.



Olivia Rodrigo Is 'Having a Lot of Fun' While Working on New Music

Source: MEGA Olivia Rodrigo has been hinting at her third album even before wrapping up her world tour.