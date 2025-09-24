Olivia Wilde Shades Exes Harry Styles and Jason Sudeikis in Hilarious Instagram Story
Sept. 24 2025, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
Olivia Wilde may have just thrown some serious shade at her past dating roster.
In a Tuesday, September 23, Instagram Story, the actress, 41, reposted a meme that seemingly targeted exes Harry Styles and Jason Sudeikis' appearance.
The repost featured an image of a toy man figure with brown hair, a backward red baseball cap and a mustache.
"I know some of you would fold over a mf [mother------] like this," the meme read.
Wilde added a skull emoji underneath the image, indicating that it hit close to home for her.
Thousands of social media users thought the figurine looked exactly like Sudeikis, while others argued it closely resembled Styles.
"Harry Styles is that u," one person wrote.
"Someone's not over her breakup with a very attractive British man with a beautiful moustache 🤠," another user teased.
"Ope, someone’s not over her breakup with Harry Styles 🙃," a third called out the movie star.
Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' Relationship
Wilde dated Sudeikis, 50, for almost 10 years and was engaged to the fellow actor for seven of those years. The couple never married and split in November 2020. They share two children: Otis, 11, and Daisy, 8.
Olivia and Jason's breakup was reportedly respectful, and there is no ill will between the exes.
"There was absolutely no drama or scandal, they just didn’t work as a couple anymore," a source dished to an outlet at the time. "If you’re looking for a juicy story, there just isn’t one. Of course, their kids are their number one priority and at the forefront of any decision they make."
The duo remains fully involved in their children's lives.
"They adore each other and have nothing but the utmost respect for one another. They will continue to be each other’s biggest supporters, especially when it comes to parenting their children and their careers," the insider continued. "They see each other all the time still."
When Did Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Date?
Olivia and Harry were romantically linked just months after her split and dated for nearly two years. She separated from the "Adore You" singer, 31, in November 2022.
"The break has been difficult for Olivia. They have had some issues, but Olivia thought they were gonna work through it all," a source spilled to an outlet at the time. "She is disappointed. It's just a tricky situation, though."
A second insider told the same publication it was a "very amicable decision." In 2022, the musician was busy "touring" and "going abroad," while the House alum was "focusing on her kids and her work in L.A." They had "different priorities" that were simply "keeping them apart."