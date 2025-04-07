Jason Sudeikis Hugs Ex Olivia Wilde as Former Fiancés Reunite 5 Years After Dramatic Split
Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde are hugging it out five years after their split.
On Sunday, April 6, Sudeikis, 49, and Wilde, 41, met up at a park in Los Angeles with their kids, greeting each other with an embrace.
The former fiancés were all smiles as they strolled side-by-side. The actor dressed casual, wearing a blue graphic basketball tee and jeans, paired with a multicolor Wyca Vintage trucker hat. Wilde also stayed under the radar with her style, donning a baby blue tee, brown trousers and black cat-eye sunglasses.
The surprise meetup occurred the same day another one of the Ted Lasso star's exes, Elsie Hewitt, went on a date with new boyfriend Pete Davidson.
The model and the Saturday Night Live comedian arrived hand-in-hand to sit courtside at the New York Knicks vs. Phoenix Suns game at Madison Square Garden. The Staten Island native rested his hand on his girlfriend's leg as they watched his home team win.
At the end of March, the couple visited Scotland together to attend Jane’s Addiction’s guitarist Dave Navarro and fashion designer Vanessa DuBasso's wedding. Hewitt posted several photos on social media from the trip, including a snapshot of her and the actor posing with a horse.
An insider told Page Six at the time that the SNL star's mom, Amy Waters Davidson, and his sister, Casey Davidson, "approve of this relationship and love seeing Pete so happy."
Meanwhile, Sudeikis — who was spotted cozying up to Hewitt last year — was seen going on a walk in Los Feliz with a mystery woman at the end of February.
Wilde has been dating actor and former basketball player Dane DiLiegro since January, the Daily Mail reported. The couple has been seen out and about several times, including at an intimate dinner at Dan Tana's in Los Angeles in March. The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were seated courtside at a January 23 Lakers game.
"She’s dating and having fun," a source told E! News at the time. "She’s busy with work so not looking for anything serious."
The actress — who previously dated Harry Styles — met DiLiegro on the set of the film she directed, Don’t Worry Darling, in 2022.
Prior to these flings, Sudeikis and Wilde got engaged in 2013 and welcomed two children, Otis, 10, and Daisy, 8. The couple ended their nine-year relationship in 2020, citing the separation due them to growing apart.
In August 2022, they fought in court over where their children would live, since Wilde favored Los Angeles and Sudeikis wanted the kids to be with him in Brooklyn.
The pair's strife hit a peak that same year when the brunette beauty was served custody papers while she was onstage at a movie convention. Videos of the drama went viral, and not long after the incident, the House alum admitted the drama was "upsetting."
Once the case was settled, they agreed to joint custody, with Sudeikis paying his ex-fiancée $27,000 a month in child support.