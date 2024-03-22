10 of One Direction Members' Biggest Scandals: Love Affairs, Feuds and More

Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams shared a series of tweets in 2014 accusing One Direction of plagiarizing a New Found Glory song to create the band's then-new single, "Steal My Girl." New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert, who was dating Williams at the time, posted the track and his band's 2006 song "It's Not Your Fault" to show the similarities between them.

"Beginning of that new 1D song couldn't sound any more like the beginning of @newfoundglory's 'its not your fault' but I realize that I'm gonna get hate from a very large fanbase for that. But really, it has more to do w/ whoever pitched or cowrote the song," the "Still Into You" hitmaker said.

One Direction faced similar accusations in the past, including "Live While We're Young" and "Best Song Ever" being likened to The Clash's "Should I Stay Or Should I Go" and The Who's "Baba O'Riley," respectively.