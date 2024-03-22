10 of One Direction Members' Biggest Scandals: Love Affairs, Feuds and More
Did One Direction Plagiarize a Song?
Paramore frontwoman Hayley Williams shared a series of tweets in 2014 accusing One Direction of plagiarizing a New Found Glory song to create the band's then-new single, "Steal My Girl." New Found Glory guitarist Chad Gilbert, who was dating Williams at the time, posted the track and his band's 2006 song "It's Not Your Fault" to show the similarities between them.
"Beginning of that new 1D song couldn't sound any more like the beginning of @newfoundglory's 'its not your fault' but I realize that I'm gonna get hate from a very large fanbase for that. But really, it has more to do w/ whoever pitched or cowrote the song," the "Still Into You" hitmaker said.
One Direction faced similar accusations in the past, including "Live While We're Young" and "Best Song Ever" being likened to The Clash's "Should I Stay Or Should I Go" and The Who's "Baba O'Riley," respectively.
Harry Styles Allegedly Had an Affair With a Married Woman
Harry Styles, who is currently dating Taylor Russell, sparked affair rumors with a married woman 14 years his senior.
According to The Sun, the "Watermelon Sugar" hitmaker allegedly started flirting with Lucy Horobin after meeting her on her Key 103 radio show.
"She knows she shouldn't admit it, but said the s-- was amazing," a pal of Horobin claimed.
Styles later dated Caroline Flack, who is 15 years older than him.
Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson Reportedly Had an Affair
Amid One Direction's fame, Styles and Louis Tomlinson lived together in a North London flat. However, they reportedly stopped talking afterward and moved out of the property, igniting "split" rumors.
An insider told The Sun, "Apart from Harry and Louis, no one knows exactly what caused the falling out — they didn't even tell the other boys the full details. But it was very serious and their friendship has never recovered."
Styles and Tomlinson later ended the controversy themselves and asked Directioners not to believe the buzz.
Harry Styles Was Accused of Being a Racist
Styles attracted criticism when he uploaded a photo of himself wearing a traditional Native American headdress. He deleted the photo afterward, as his followers accused him of cultural appropriation.
Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik Got Involved in a Twitter War
Malik and Tomlinson exchanged hurtful tweets after British music producer Naughty Boy posted a photo of himself with the "Pillow Talk" hitmaker alongside the caption, "Replace this."
Directioners assumed that Naughty Boy's update was a response to Liam Payne's Instagram video in which he jokingly suggested having a new fifth member.
Tomlinson wrote, "@NaughtyBoyMusic Jesus forgot you were such an in demand producer .... How does it feel to be riding on the back of someone else's career ?"
"@Louis_Tomlinson remember when you had a life and stopped making bitchy comments about mine ?" Malik replied.
Fans lambasted Malik afterward, prompting him to ask the public why he got attacked for defending himself.
Louis Tomlinson Tweeted About Those Gay Rumors
Tomlinson constantly debunked the rumors about his sexuality. At one point, he responded to a journalist who commented on the rainbow-colored Apple logo on his T-shirt.
"I am in fact straight… F------ ridiculous I even have to tweet that s---," he said, though the journalist did not say something about the gay rumors.
Niall Horan Called Fans an Offensive Name
Horan found himself in hot water when he called a group of fans a name when they asked him to stop for pictures after passing through passport control.
"Remember the last time I walked down here? You shower of c---," he told his fans.
Following the incident, he issued an apology statement on Twitter, now X, for his behavior.
"Really sorry if I caused any offence. It was just banter with fans who I think of more as mates," Horan wrote. "But I understand that it's not a word I should be using at all."
One Direction Feuded With The Wanted
Two big boy bands started a feud on X after Malik responded to Max George when the latter tweeted about being "geek and proud."
"The first step is totally acceptance. #geekoftheweek. You display just how much of a wannabe you are. : )," Malik said.
The feud became more intense as George wrote, "That's not very nice, @ZaynMalik. I was just starting to like you and your RnB songs, too."
Tom Parker and Tomlinson joined them, causing the feud to take an ugly turn.
Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson Recorded a Controversial Video
In 2014, a video of Malik and Tomlinson joking about marijuana while sharing a rolled-up joint emerged. Parents of One Direction fans were left shocked upon seeing the clip obtained by the Daily Mail.
A representative for the band said, "This matter is in the hands of our lawyers."
Zayn Malik Received Death Threats
Malik infuriated social media users in 2014 when he tweeted the hashtag "#FreePalestine." After posting it, he began receiving death threats from the public, who told him to kill himself or they would do it.