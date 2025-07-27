When Is 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 Premiering? Everything to Know About the Hulu Series
When Was Season 5 of 'Only Murders in the Building' Confirmed?
More secrets — and murders — will be laid bare in the fifth season of Only Murders in the Building.
In September 2024, a little over a week after the show's fourth season premiered, Hulu officially ordered Season 5 of the hit mystery comedy series. Reports at the time indicated the next installment would continue the story over the next 10 episodes.
Has 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 Finished Filming?
On June 17, the official Only Murders in the Building Instagram account confirmed that Season 5 had finished production.
The caption read, "That's a wrap on Season 5! 🎬 Thank you to our incredible cast and crew for a fantastic production. New mystery coming soon... ⛲️ #OMITB."
The following day, Selena Gomez, who plays Mabel, reflected on the fifth season in an emotional Instagram post that featured her final scene with costar Martin Short.
"To my Only Murders family, the past 5 years, you all have seen my best and my worst. I hope you [are] reading this, because I deeply appreciate each and every one of you," she shared in the caption. "Words can't describe how much I love what we've all created, and we wouldn't be here without you all! Love you guys. Thank you for another great season."
What Is 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 All About?
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Following the exhilarating events in Season 4, Only Murders in the Building teased what's next for the series.
"After their beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia," the official description shared by Hulu reads.
It adds, "The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."
In an interview with Decider in October 2024, co-creator John Hoffman said Lester "has a hold of a large amount of tenants in our buildings' secrets and many other things about his life were interesting for me to sort of explore."
He continued, "[It] felt very, very interesting to look at in terms of what our show has always been about, which is classic meets newer. We really are dipping our toe into a New York City in season 5 that feels particularly ripped from the headlines in certain ways that we've not done before."
Who Is in the Cast of 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5?
In addition to Martin, Short and Gomez, Only Murders in the Building Season 5 cast includes Michael Cyril Creighton, Meryl Streep, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Richard Kind and Nathan Lane.
The new season welcomes newcomers Bobby Cannavale, Beanie Feldstein, Jermaine Fowler, Keegan-Michael Key, Téa Leoni, Logan Lerman, Christoph Waltz, Dianne Wiest and Renée Zellweger.
When Does 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 Premiere?
Only Murders in the Building Season 5 will drop its first three episodes on Hulu on September 9, with new episodes being released every week thereafter.
The first three seasons of the show are currently available to stream on the platform.