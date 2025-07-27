When Is 'Only Murders in the Building' Season 5 Premiering? Everything to Know About the Hulu Series

Following the exhilarating events in Season 4, Only Murders in the Building teased what's next for the series.

"After their beloved doorman, Lester (Teddy Coluca), dies under suspicious circumstances, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) refuse to believe it was an accident. Their investigation plunges them into the shadowy corners of New York and beyond — where the trio uncovers a dangerous web of secrets connecting powerful billionaires, old-school mobsters, and the mysterious residents of the Arconia," the official description shared by Hulu reads.

It adds, "The trio discovers a deeper divide between their storied city they thought they knew and the new New York evolving around them — one where the old mob fights to hold on as newer, even more dangerous players emerge."

In an interview with Decider in October 2024, co-creator John Hoffman said Lester "has a hold of a large amount of tenants in our buildings' secrets and many other things about his life were interesting for me to sort of explore."

He continued, "[It] felt very, very interesting to look at in terms of what our show has always been about, which is classic meets newer. We really are dipping our toe into a New York City in season 5 that feels particularly ripped from the headlines in certain ways that we've not done before."