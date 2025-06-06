OnlyFans Model Annie Knight Reveals Her Parents Found Out About Her S-- Work in the 'Worst Way Possible'

Like many s-- workers, OnlyFans star Annie Knight dreaded the thought of telling her mom and dad about her career.

During a Tuesday, June 3, episode of the “Plug Talk” podcast, Knight dished about how her parents reacted when they found out about her X-rated career, saying it was not how she anticipated.

“My parents found out in the worst way possible,” she spilled. “My mom found out that I did OnlyFans when she was scrolling on Facebook, and a news article came up about me.”