OnlyFans Model Annie Knight Reveals Her Parents Found Out About Her S-- Work in the 'Worst Way Possible'
Like many s-- workers, OnlyFans star Annie Knight dreaded the thought of telling her mom and dad about her career.
During a Tuesday, June 3, episode of the “Plug Talk” podcast, Knight dished about how her parents reacted when they found out about her X-rated career, saying it was not how she anticipated.
“My parents found out in the worst way possible,” she spilled. “My mom found out that I did OnlyFans when she was scrolling on Facebook, and a news article came up about me.”
Annie Knight Was 'Scared' to Tell Her Parents About OnlyFans
“OnlyFans star gets fired, or something like that,” she recalled of the article’s headline. “Because I put it off, I was procrastinating for so long because I was so scared to tell her. And at this point, I’d actually been fired for, like, two months, and I just kept pretending that I was working this job that I wasn’t — which I know is so bad.”
“But I was just so scared to tell her, and then she saw that, and she just didn’t talk to me for two weeks,” she explained. “And then she finally came around, and I sort of explained to her my goals, where my future was going to be and all of that kind of thing. Since then, she’s become super supportive, and it’s fine.”
Annie Knight Fired From Job Due to OnlyFans Account
Knight initially launched her OnlyFans account in 2020 while working in marketing. When management came across her page, she was fired for going against several of the company’s guidelines.
“They said I falsely advised that I had a side business, didn’t ask for permission from the company to run the side business and that I had online pornographic images of myself and crude language that was against company rules,” Knight said of her termination email in an interview from 2023.
During an exclusive interview with OK! in June, the OnlyFans model discussed details about her s-- marathons after she went viral in May for sleeping with 583 men in six hours.
When asked how suitors sign up for said events, Knight shared that the process is quite simple — and open to both men and women.
Annie Knight Says 'Anyone Who Registers' Can Sleep With Her
“I don’t turn anyone away; any man of any shape or size is welcome,” she said. “Anyone who registers gets to have their turn with me.”
“I have a registration form where they fill in a few details,” Knight added. “Then I send them the time and location of filming with some instructions on what to wear and bring, etc.”