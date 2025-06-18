OnlyFans Model Annie Knight's Mom Reveals She Was 'Angry' After Finding Out About Her Daughter's S-- Work Job

OnlyFans model Annie Knight isn’t shy when it comes to her career — but she was hesitant to reveal her work to her mom, Karyn Knight, after she launched her account on the adult platform in 2020.

In an episode of Annie’s new show, Annie Knight: Travels With My Mother, which can be found on OFTV, the OnlyFans star and her mom had an intimate discussion about Karyn’s initial reaction to finding out about her daughter’s s-- work.

While sitting on a yacht during the episode, Karyn admitted she was “angry” with Annie when she discovered her work through a news story online.