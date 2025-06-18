OnlyFans Model Annie Knight's Mom Reveals She Was 'Angry' After Finding Out About Her Daughter's S-- Work Job
OnlyFans model Annie Knight isn’t shy when it comes to her career — but she was hesitant to reveal her work to her mom, Karyn Knight, after she launched her account on the adult platform in 2020.
In an episode of Annie’s new show, Annie Knight: Travels With My Mother, which can be found on OFTV, the OnlyFans star and her mom had an intimate discussion about Karyn’s initial reaction to finding out about her daughter’s s-- work.
While sitting on a yacht during the episode, Karyn admitted she was “angry” with Annie when she discovered her work through a news story online.
Annie Knight's Mom Was 'Confused' by Daughter's S-- Work
“You didn’t tell me. I turned on my phone, and there was a story online. A news story. And I was like, ‘That’s my daughter,’” Karyn recalled. “I was so confused, and I didn’t know what OnlyFans was… Then I read the story a bit more and was like, ‘Whoa, what the h---? What the h--- is going on?’”
Annie responded by sharing that her mom excommunicated her for several weeks before she finally accepted her daughter’s new lifestyle.
Annie Knight's Mom Ignored Her for '2 Weeks'
“You told my stepdad, and then he messaged me and said, ‘Mom saw this.’ And then I said, ‘Can I talk to her?’ And then you didn’t want to talk to me for two weeks,” Annie spilled.
Despite the initial blowback, Annie’s mom eventually became her biggest cheerleader, which has helped the OnlyFans model become even more successful.
Annie Knight's Mom Fought With Online Critics
“After that, literally from that day, you’ve been so supportive," Annie added. "I think it took you a while to fully… like, you didn’t want to hear about it at the start. Whereas now I’m like, ‘Mom, I have a collab today.’ And you’re like, ‘Oh, was it good? Did you have fun?’”
Karyn detailed that in the beginning, she would “fight back” against the shameful online comments but soon realized that was “not what you do” to protect your loved one.
Annie Knight's Mom Is 'Proud' of Her Daughter
Despite some ridicule, Annie noted how grateful she is to be able to provide for her mom now that she’s making millions of dollars from OnlyFans.
“The most rewarding thing for me is to be able to give back to you because you did so much for me growing up,” Annie told her mom. “You raised me to be who I am today. I’m so grateful for you.”
Karyn replied by sharing how happy she is for her daughter to be living so authentically, saying, “I just have to say how really proud I am of you. So proud.”