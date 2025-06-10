OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Shares Whopping Salary After Being Intimate With 500 Men in 1 Day
OnlyFans star Annie Knight is cashing in big — and she’s not shy about how she got there.
The 27-year-old adult content creator revealed that she’s now making a jaw-dropping $300,000 a month after taking on a headline-grabbing challenge: sleeping with over 500 men in a single day.
Even Knight admitted the numbers feel unreal, especially since she used to work a regular marketing job.
“When I first started OnlyFans I was making $5,000 per month. Then when I got fired for doing OnlyFans, I decided to do it full-time, and I was making $30,000 per month,” she said in a recent interview.
“It was May 2023 where I started to make over $100,000 per month and that quickly crawled up to $200,000 per month where I have comfortably sat for the past two years,” she added.
Once she saw what she was capable of, Knight decided to level up and set a wild new goal — “have s-- with over 500 men in a single day — which is when things started to shift.
“Since this challenge my earnings have begun to skyrocket, at the moment they’re sitting at about $300,000 per month,” she shared.
Despite the massive income, Knight is staying on top of her finances.
“I’ve always had an accountant and have always paid my taxes. I put away a certain percentage of my earnings each pay so that I’m never left struggling to pay my tax,” she explained.
She also revealed that she’s pretty practical with her money. Knight owns four properties, including her dream home in Queensland, which she purchased for $2.7 million with her fiancé.
“I am not super crazy with my spending. I’ve always been into saving and setting myself up for the future,” she said.
What drives her most, though, is the freedom her work brings.
“It’s allowed me to live a financially free life and basically do whatever I want whenever I want,” she said. “It has also allowed me to achieve my dream of owning properties. I’m also very lucky in that I get to provide for my family and friends who are struggling.”
But all that action didn’t come without consequences, as Knight admitted that the 500-man challenge ended up putting her in the hospital due to unexpected bleeding — a symptom later linked to endometriosis.
Still, she is proud of her choices.
“Did I get hospitalized for taking 583 guys in six hours? Yes. Do I regret it? No. Do I want to do it again? Also, yes,” she posted on Instagram.
In a June 9 interview, she shared that she’s finally on the up and up.
“I don’t have really any answers or anything like that, but I am feeling a lot better,” she told Us Weekly. “It’s lasted a fair while. But yeah, I’m feeling a lot better, which is good.”
According to Knight, she was annoyed about how the doctors handled her situation.
“I was like, ‘Well, that doesn’t make sense, that it’s the challenge.’ And I kept telling them, ‘It can’t have been the challenge because I’ve been having these issues since January and I only did the challenge in May,’” she said. “It was frustrating that they were just trying to mostly just associate everything with the challenge and say, ‘It’s the challenge, it’s the challenge.’”
“They just wouldn’t really listen to me. And then, in the end, they were like, ‘Oh yeah, it wasn’t the challenge.’ And I was like, ‘I told you,’” she added.
News.com.au interviewed Knight.