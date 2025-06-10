NEWS OnlyFans Star Annie Knight Shares Whopping Salary After Being Intimate With 500 Men in 1 Day Source: @anniekknight/Instagram OnlyFans star Annie Knight revealed how much she earns after sleeping with 500 men in one day.

Article continues below advertisement

OnlyFans star Annie Knight is cashing in big — and she’s not shy about how she got there.

Article continues below advertisement

The 27-year-old adult content creator revealed that she’s now making a jaw-dropping $300,000 a month after taking on a headline-grabbing challenge: sleeping with over 500 men in a single day. Even Knight admitted the numbers feel unreal, especially since she used to work a regular marketing job.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight claimed she makes $300,000 a month from OnlyFans.

Article continues below advertisement

“When I first started OnlyFans I was making $5,000 per month. Then when I got fired for doing OnlyFans, I decided to do it full-time, and I was making $30,000 per month,” she said in a recent interview. “It was May 2023 where I started to make over $100,000 per month and that quickly crawled up to $200,000 per month where I have comfortably sat for the past two years,” she added.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Once she saw what she was capable of, Knight decided to level up and set a wild new goal — “have s-- with over 500 men in a single day — which is when things started to shift. “Since this challenge my earnings have begun to skyrocket, at the moment they’re sitting at about $300,000 per month,” she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram The adult content creator's income surged after sleeping with over 500 men in one day.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the massive income, Knight is staying on top of her finances. “I’ve always had an accountant and have always paid my taxes. I put away a certain percentage of my earnings each pay so that I’m never left struggling to pay my tax,” she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

She also revealed that she’s pretty practical with her money. Knight owns four properties, including her dream home in Queensland, which she purchased for $2.7 million with her fiancé. “I am not super crazy with my spending. I’ve always been into saving and setting myself up for the future,” she said.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight owns four properties, including a $2.7 million dream home, which she bought with her fiancé.

Article continues below advertisement

What drives her most, though, is the freedom her work brings. “It’s allowed me to live a financially free life and basically do whatever I want whenever I want,” she said. “It has also allowed me to achieve my dream of owning properties. I’m also very lucky in that I get to provide for my family and friends who are struggling.”

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

But all that action didn’t come without consequences, as Knight admitted that the 500-man challenge ended up putting her in the hospital due to unexpected bleeding — a symptom later linked to endometriosis.

Article continues below advertisement

Still, she is proud of her choices. “Did I get hospitalized for taking 583 guys in six hours? Yes. Do I regret it? No. Do I want to do it again? Also, yes,” she posted on Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

In a June 9 interview, she shared that she’s finally on the up and up. “I don’t have really any answers or anything like that, but I am feeling a lot better,” she told Us Weekly. “It’s lasted a fair while. But yeah, I’m feeling a lot better, which is good.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight was hospitalized after the challenge due to endometriosis symptoms.

Article continues below advertisement