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Too Hot to Handle! OnlyFans Model Annie Knight's Sexiest Bikini Photos

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Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight has plenty of barely-there bikinis in her wardrobe. Check out some of her hottest moments here!

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May 16 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET

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Bluer Than Blue

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight shares plenty of bikini photos on Instagram.

Annie Knight does not run out of hot bikini moments.

The Australian beauty caused a stir when she donned a floral-patterned bikini during a November 2021 beach getaway in Noosa Heads, Queensland. The barely-there ensemble featured a bandeau-style top and matching side-tie bottoms that emphasized her silhouette.

She captioned the snap, "It's a good life 🌞."

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Free the Chest!

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

The OnlyFans star is from Queensland, Australia.

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Wearing the same swimsuit, Knight ditched the top as she soaked up the sun by the beach. She also accessorized with a white baseball cap to keep sun exposure to a minimum.

"Already missing this and my doggo," she shared in the caption.

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Always a Stunner

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

She is engaged to Henry Brayshaw.

In July 2022, the OnlyFans star uploaded a photoset from her Amalfi Coast, Italy, getaway. It included a photo of herself reclining on a blue beach chair while sporting a triangle bikini top and matching high-leg bottoms.

"Never say 'what are the chances' in Italy because the chances are always high 🥲," she wrote.

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Ocean Goddess

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight infamously slept with more than 500 men in just six hours.

"Wish I could live in the ocean," Knight shared in October 2022 alongside photos of herself in a black two-piece swimwear.

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Barbie Girl

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Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Henry Brayshaw has repeatedly defended Annie Knight.

Knight was living Barbie fantasy in Brunswick Heads, New South Wales, basking in the sunshine in a light pink string bikini set.

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Doll-Like Beauty

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

He said Annie Knight has saved his life 'more times' than he 'cares to admit.'

In a November 2022 mirror selfie, Knight showcased her trim physique in a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging V-neckline and high-cut legs.

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Chasing the Sun

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight called Henry Brayshaw her best supporter.

Knight opted for a floral-patterned bikini and a white bucket hat during a 2023 beach trip.

"If you could only see the thousands of people on the other side of the camera 💀," she teased her followers.

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Ready for Bed

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

They reportedly have the 'best communication' and 'so much trust and loyalty.'

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To mark Valentine's Day 2024, Knight slipped into a white lingerie set paired with thigh-high stockings.

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Thailand Retreat

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

She previously worked as a marketing manager.

Wearing figure-flashing swimwear, Knight stirred up a frenzy during a luxe Thailand escape in May 2024.

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Island Escape

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Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight created an OnlyFans page in 2020.

Knight ignited a frenzy in Mexico when she stepped out in an emerald green bikini. She completed the look with dark sunglasses.

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Maximum Heat

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight and Bonnie Blue attempted to film in Fiji but were later deported.

"Never seen water so blue 🩵," Knight spoke fondly of Cancún, Quintana Roo, in a March 2025 post.

During the getaway, she left hearts hammering as she flaunted her curves in a navy blue and white polka dot bikini.

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At the Magic City

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

She revealed she still loves her job even after getting engaged.

The bikini-clad model posed for the camera while in Miami, Fla., setting sail on a yacht trip.

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Golden Hour

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

Annie Knight said she is 'passionate' about her work.

Knight boasted her sun-kissed skin and head-turning assets in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit.

"The sun kissed me first," she cheekily captioned the October 2025 update.

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Sea Siren

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

She added she does not regret any of it 'at all.'

Taking in the rays, Knight wore a red halter top and matching high-waisted shorts on a beach in Gold Coast, Queensland.

"Keeping an eye out for Bruce 🦈," the caption read.

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Red Princess Energy

celebrities dated after playing siblings on screen photos
Source: @anniekknight/Instagram

She will be part of a Stan Australia's original series.

"Why do we look like a girl band 😂," she wrote in the photoset that also featured her beach-ready friends.

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