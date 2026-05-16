Too Hot to Handle! OnlyFans Model Annie Knight's Sexiest Bikini Photos
May 16 2026, Published 12:05 p.m. ET
Bluer Than Blue
Annie Knight does not run out of hot bikini moments.
The Australian beauty caused a stir when she donned a floral-patterned bikini during a November 2021 beach getaway in Noosa Heads, Queensland. The barely-there ensemble featured a bandeau-style top and matching side-tie bottoms that emphasized her silhouette.
She captioned the snap, "It's a good life 🌞."
Free the Chest!
Wearing the same swimsuit, Knight ditched the top as she soaked up the sun by the beach. She also accessorized with a white baseball cap to keep sun exposure to a minimum.
"Already missing this and my doggo," she shared in the caption.
Always a Stunner
In July 2022, the OnlyFans star uploaded a photoset from her Amalfi Coast, Italy, getaway. It included a photo of herself reclining on a blue beach chair while sporting a triangle bikini top and matching high-leg bottoms.
"Never say 'what are the chances' in Italy because the chances are always high 🥲," she wrote.
Ocean Goddess
"Wish I could live in the ocean," Knight shared in October 2022 alongside photos of herself in a black two-piece swimwear.
Barbie Girl
Knight was living Barbie fantasy in Brunswick Heads, New South Wales, basking in the sunshine in a light pink string bikini set.
Doll-Like Beauty
In a November 2022 mirror selfie, Knight showcased her trim physique in a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging V-neckline and high-cut legs.
Chasing the Sun
Knight opted for a floral-patterned bikini and a white bucket hat during a 2023 beach trip.
"If you could only see the thousands of people on the other side of the camera 💀," she teased her followers.
Ready for Bed
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To mark Valentine's Day 2024, Knight slipped into a white lingerie set paired with thigh-high stockings.
Thailand Retreat
Wearing figure-flashing swimwear, Knight stirred up a frenzy during a luxe Thailand escape in May 2024.
Island Escape
Knight ignited a frenzy in Mexico when she stepped out in an emerald green bikini. She completed the look with dark sunglasses.
Maximum Heat
"Never seen water so blue 🩵," Knight spoke fondly of Cancún, Quintana Roo, in a March 2025 post.
During the getaway, she left hearts hammering as she flaunted her curves in a navy blue and white polka dot bikini.
At the Magic City
The bikini-clad model posed for the camera while in Miami, Fla., setting sail on a yacht trip.
Golden Hour
Knight boasted her sun-kissed skin and head-turning assets in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit.
"The sun kissed me first," she cheekily captioned the October 2025 update.
Sea Siren
Taking in the rays, Knight wore a red halter top and matching high-waisted shorts on a beach in Gold Coast, Queensland.
"Keeping an eye out for Bruce 🦈," the caption read.
Red Princess Energy
"Why do we look like a girl band 😂," she wrote in the photoset that also featured her beach-ready friends.