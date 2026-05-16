Too Hot to Handle! OnlyFans Model Annie Knight's Sexiest Bikini Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Bluer Than Blue

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight shares plenty of bikini photos on Instagram.

Annie Knight does not run out of hot bikini moments. The Australian beauty caused a stir when she donned a floral-patterned bikini during a November 2021 beach getaway in Noosa Heads, Queensland. The barely-there ensemble featured a bandeau-style top and matching side-tie bottoms that emphasized her silhouette. She captioned the snap, "It's a good life 🌞."

Article continues below advertisement

Free the Chest!

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram The OnlyFans star is from Queensland, Australia.

Wearing the same swimsuit, Knight ditched the top as she soaked up the sun by the beach. She also accessorized with a white baseball cap to keep sun exposure to a minimum. "Already missing this and my doggo," she shared in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Always a Stunner

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram She is engaged to Henry Brayshaw.

In July 2022, the OnlyFans star uploaded a photoset from her Amalfi Coast, Italy, getaway. It included a photo of herself reclining on a blue beach chair while sporting a triangle bikini top and matching high-leg bottoms. "Never say 'what are the chances' in Italy because the chances are always high 🥲," she wrote.

Article continues below advertisement

Ocean Goddess

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight infamously slept with more than 500 men in just six hours.

"Wish I could live in the ocean," Knight shared in October 2022 alongside photos of herself in a black two-piece swimwear.

Article continues below advertisement

Barbie Girl

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Henry Brayshaw has repeatedly defended Annie Knight.

Knight was living Barbie fantasy in Brunswick Heads, New South Wales, basking in the sunshine in a light pink string bikini set.

Article continues below advertisement

Doll-Like Beauty

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram He said Annie Knight has saved his life 'more times' than he 'cares to admit.'

In a November 2022 mirror selfie, Knight showcased her trim physique in a black one-piece swimsuit with a plunging V-neckline and high-cut legs.

Article continues below advertisement

Chasing the Sun

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight called Henry Brayshaw her best supporter.

Knight opted for a floral-patterned bikini and a white bucket hat during a 2023 beach trip. "If you could only see the thousands of people on the other side of the camera 💀," she teased her followers.

Article continues below advertisement

Ready for Bed

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram They reportedly have the 'best communication' and 'so much trust and loyalty.'

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

To mark Valentine's Day 2024, Knight slipped into a white lingerie set paired with thigh-high stockings.

Article continues below advertisement

Thailand Retreat

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram She previously worked as a marketing manager.

Wearing figure-flashing swimwear, Knight stirred up a frenzy during a luxe Thailand escape in May 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

Island Escape

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight created an OnlyFans page in 2020.

Knight ignited a frenzy in Mexico when she stepped out in an emerald green bikini. She completed the look with dark sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement

Maximum Heat

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight and Bonnie Blue attempted to film in Fiji but were later deported.

"Never seen water so blue 🩵," Knight spoke fondly of Cancún, Quintana Roo, in a March 2025 post. During the getaway, she left hearts hammering as she flaunted her curves in a navy blue and white polka dot bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

At the Magic City

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram She revealed she still loves her job even after getting engaged.

The bikini-clad model posed for the camera while in Miami, Fla., setting sail on a yacht trip.

Article continues below advertisement

Golden Hour

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram Annie Knight said she is 'passionate' about her work.

Knight boasted her sun-kissed skin and head-turning assets in a skimpy two-piece swimsuit. "The sun kissed me first," she cheekily captioned the October 2025 update.

Article continues below advertisement

Sea Siren

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram She added she does not regret any of it 'at all.'

Taking in the rays, Knight wore a red halter top and matching high-waisted shorts on a beach in Gold Coast, Queensland. "Keeping an eye out for Bruce 🦈," the caption read.

Article continues below advertisement

Red Princess Energy

Source: @anniekknight/Instagram She will be part of a Stan Australia's original series.