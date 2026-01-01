OnlyFans' Annie Knight Reveals $62K Plastic Surgery Transformation: Inside Her Cosmetic Enhancements
Jan. 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Annie Knight is opening up about her astounding $62,000 cosmetic transformation.
The 28-year-old Australian OnlyFans star disclosed her journey in an interview with Us Weekly.
She began receiving lip filler in 2020, driven by insecurities about her “really small lips” that stretched back to her childhood.
“I had been so insecure about my lips since I was 10 years old,” she admitted.
Knight took the plunge into preventative Botox and b----- augmentation in 2022.
“I just had been wanting to have b---- my whole life,” Knight recalled. “When I was younger, I kept being like, ‘Mom, when am I gonna get b----? When am I gonna get b----?’ Like, all my friends had b----. She’s like, ‘Just wait, just wait. They’ll come. They’ll come.’”
Despite her mother’s reassurances, the anticipated change never happened. So, when Knight finally became financially stable, she invested approximately $10,000 to achieve her desired look.
“I wasn’t making the money I am now. So it still was a huge financial decision to make, but I just decided that it was what I wanted to do,” she said, noting her impressive earnings from the platform, which have consistently reached about $450,000 per month.
After the b----- surgery, Knight felt a surge of happiness.
“I didn’t want anything massive. I just got something that looked natural but made me feel more like a woman and made me way more confident,” she explained.
In 2023, Knight opted for “a little bit of chin filler” to balance her facial structure and later corrected her teeth with Invisalign.
Eventually, she underwent rhinoplasty, which cost her another $10,000. Traveling to Sydney for her procedure demanded two weeks of accommodation, a significant added cost of about $5,000.
“That was definitely the most expensive,” she admitted.
Reflecting on her journey, Knight divulged that her “main insecurities” were tied to her nose, lips, teeth and b----- size.
“Those were the things that I was like, I can make these little tweaks and just make these little fixes, and it’ll hopefully make me way more confident,” she said. “And it totally did.”
Knight, who gained notoriety after an eye-popping performance involving 583 men in six hours, noted the remarkable change in her confidence following her physical transformations.
“It’s actually crazy,” she said. “I can go out without makeup on now and just feel way more confident. I can easily just put on a light touch of makeup or a little bit of makeup and feel better. The shape of my face just feels so much more cohesive. It’s crazy that just these little, tiny changes — which, I mean, some people will say that they’re not tiny — but even my nose job, it just changed the entire structure of my face.”
She continued, “I look back at photos of me from like, two years ago, and I’m like, ‘What the h---?’ I look so different, but not different enough for it to not feel like I’m me. I feel more me now than I did two years ago.”