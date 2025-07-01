OnlyFans Star Lily Phillips Claims She Beat Rival Bonnie Blue's Record by Sleeping With 1,113 Men in 12 Hours: 'I'm Very Happy'
OnlyFans star Lily Phillips took to Instagram on Monday, June 30, to claim she set a new record and beat rival Bonnie Blue.
"For those of you who have followed me for quite some time now, you will understand that I’ve been wanting to do a certain world-record," she shared in a video. "Now, I’m very happy to announce that yesterday I did just that."
"I did 1,113 men in 12 hours," she shockingly shared.
Lily Phillips Says She Broke a New Record
The star said it's "going to take me a little bit of time" to edit and upload the footage, but it will be on her Fansly page "within the next week."
Phillips posted another video in which she said she was "feeling surprisingly good" after the encounters.
"I mean, I do feel achy but technically I did do physical exercise for 12 hours straight so that kind of makes sense," the internet personality added with a laugh.
Lily Phillips and Bonnie Blue's Rivalry
As OK! reported, Blue said she slept with 1,057 men in 12 hours.
Originally, Phillips had shared her plan to make a new world record by sleeping with 1,000 men in 24 hours. Shortly after, Blue announced her record, which prompted Phillips to put her aspirations on hold until recently.
However, Blue claimed the reported timeline wasn't accurate.
"Way before Lily even put it on her socials that she'd like to do the world s-- record, and when I helped her out and invited her to do my Freshers' content, I shared the idea with her saying that I really wanted to do the world record," Blue explained to a news outlet. "And I guess I'm very trustworthy and oblivious to people's bitterness so I shared my idea that I'd like to do it."
"Seeing someone cry after content is not nice, and not everyone is cut out for these circumstances, so I really wish her all the best," Blue continued. "I'm not saying this is for everybody, nor is everyone hot enough to even do what I do, but this is something I thoroughly enjoy and I'm going to continue doing."
The two then appeared to get into a weird tiff, as after Blue hinted she was pregnant, Phillips posted a photo of herself with a baby bump.
Is Lily Phillips Copying Bonnie Blue?
In the end, Blue confessed she was faking the pregnancy to earn money.
"The last 24 hours, I've hinted at being pregnant. The reason being is I'm going to use the media attention and the extra income I have had over the last few days because I want to pay for someone's IVF journey and I want to do good and I want to do better," she explained in a YouTube video.
"I don't mind the hate," Blue said, noting she once did IVF but was unsuccessful with a past partner. "You can sit there, judge me, hate me, whatever, because from that, I'm then able to pay for somebody's IVF journey and that is something I'm passionate about."
Phillips didn't elaborate on why she falsely made people speculate about a pregnancy of her own.