#OOTD Beauty Is the Korean Beauty Brand Influencers Have Turned To
The pandemic hit the beauty industry almost as hard as it hit many social lives. After two years without a night out, a trip to the club, or a date to get ready for, beauty supplies were left disused and understocked. Luckily, the world is back on. For some, it's taking time to get back into the game, but the confidence of a comprehensive beauty regimen is there to help. Enter #OOTD Beauty, the new Korean beauty brand. Trendy, vegan, and sustainable, #OOTD Beauty is gaining popularity right when needed.
It's not just some social media trend; the OOTD stands for Oxygen Of The Day. Before you go out, you take a deep breath to steady yourself. Here's another kind of steadying oxygen: the beauty products you use to get ready. #OOTD Beauty wants to be part of that preparation, giving you a reliable part of your daily routine. It's sustainable and hypoallergenic, and it can be fragrance-free if you need it to be. It's a certified vegan beauty brand, with French Eve Vegan going as far as to visit #OOTD Beauty's facilities before giving their stamp of approval.
#OOTD Beauty has a full line of products that have already passed muster in the industry. The brand is available at 2000 locations in 25 countries. Its eye serums and sheet masks are the pick of Amazon, and Glow Pick, Korea's top beauty app, gave their eye cream top marks while also naming #OOTD Beauty the best clean beauty brand in the country. With over 7 million products sold worldwide in a single year, #OOTD Beauty is on its way to becoming a household name in beauty products worldwide.
It's a significant accomplishment for CEO Hyein "Hellen" Choo, who started her first business at 26. Back then, her company only cared for branding and packaging services, but the more she worked with beauty brands on their product launches, the more she wanted to raise her ambitions. Today, she's rising to the top of the industry with three beauty brands in her company. #OOTD Beauty is the newest, and it's quickly growing to define Korean beauty internationally.
With their entire product line available on Amazon, which is among the online retailer's top-selling products, #OOTD Beauty is also widely distributed through the U.S. at Macy's. The brand hopes that it'll become one of the most widely available and reliable brands you can grab while shopping in the coming years. It's already becoming one of the go-to brands for influencers doing their #GRWM and #skincareroutine videos online.
Beauty trends don't come out of nowhere, and they can't be faked. It takes a quality product with reliable results to become trendy, and #OOTD Beauty is rising to that occasion. The products are high-quality, reliable, sustainably made, and safe to use, and they've got the full array of supplies you need to set your beauty standards and create your look. Anyone with their eyes on the beauty industry should expect to see more of #OOTD Beauty, not just in stores and catalogs, but also in their peer's daily looks.