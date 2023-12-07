OOTD Beauty Is the Korean Beauty Brand Influencers Have Turned To

The pandemic hit the beauty industry almost as hard as it hit many social lives. After two years without a night out, a trip to the club, or a date to get ready for, beauty supplies were left disused and understocked. Luckily, the world is back on. For some, it's taking time to get back into the game, but the confidence of a comprehensive beauty regimen is there to help. Enter #OOTD Beauty, the new Korean beauty brand. Trendy, vegan, and sustainable, #OOTD Beauty is gaining popularity right when needed.

It's not just some social media trend; the OOTD stands for Oxygen Of The Day. Before you go out, you take a deep breath to steady yourself. Here's another kind of steadying oxygen: the beauty products you use to get ready. #OOTD Beauty wants to be part of that preparation, giving you a reliable part of your daily routine. It's sustainable and hypoallergenic, and it can be fragrance-free if you need it to be. It's a certified vegan beauty brand, with French Eve Vegan going as far as to visit #OOTD Beauty's facilities before giving their stamp of approval.