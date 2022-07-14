From Opera To Glam Rock: How Other Artists Inspired Mötley Crüe's Early Classics

Mötley Crüe dominated the heavy metal scene in the 1980s. The band that made Tommy Lee famous was first formed in Los Angeles, Calif. in 1981, by the famed drummer, bassist Nikki Sixx, guitarist Mick Mars and lead singer Vince Neil.

Known for their their hard rock, edgy personas and hedonistic lifestyles, it comes as no surprise that their hits were heavily influenced by U.K. glam rock. REELZ Music series "Story of The Songs" pulls back the curtain on several of the band's early inspirations from Alice Cooper to a famous opera composer.