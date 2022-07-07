From A Car Accident To Death: Inside Def Leppard's Journey To Fame Amid Tragic Losses
Known for their smash hits "Pour Some Sugar On Me" and "Hysteria," Def Leppard is one of the most commercially successful rock bands of all time. First formed in 1977, the band quickly made the turn from teenagers with dreams of music stardom to becoming one of the most recognized names in the industry.
However, their journey to fame wasn't without bumps in the road. In REELZ's new documentary “Def Leppard: Story of Their Songs," key insiders close to the band share how the rockers were able to make their comeback amid tragedy.
"The blows that Def Leppard were dealt would be insurmountable to other bands," music historian and journalist Michael Christopher explains.
The first disaster struck in 1984 when drummer Rick Allen lost his arm. The tragic incident occurred in a brutal car accident after another reckless driver caused him to lose control of his Corvette while driving on a slippery road. Allen was still able to play the drums, but the injuries sustained from the crash severely impacted his abilities.
Despite the major setback, the band went on to release "Pour Some Sugar On Me" only three years after the accident. Seven years later, they were struck yet again when Def Leppard's guitarist, Steve Clark, died of alcohol poisoning.
Still, the band powered through their grief. Going on to release '90s hits such as "Let's Get Rocked," "Tonight" and "Work It Out," Def Leppard is steadily approaching their 45th anniversary, and they continue to perform together to this day.
Find out more when “Def Leppard: Story of Their Songs,” premieres Sunday, July 10, at 8 ET/PT on REELZ.
