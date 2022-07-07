From A Car Accident To Death: Inside Def Leppard's Journey To Fame Amid Tragic Losses

Known for their smash hits "Pour Some Sugar On Me" and "Hysteria," Def Leppard is one of the most commercially successful rock bands of all time. First formed in 1977, the band quickly made the turn from teenagers with dreams of music stardom to becoming one of the most recognized names in the industry.

However, their journey to fame wasn't without bumps in the road. In REELZ's new documentary “Def Leppard: Story of Their Songs," key insiders close to the band share how the rockers were able to make their comeback amid tragedy.