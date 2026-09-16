Oprah Winfrey Looks Slim in Leggings After Embracing GLP-1 Medication: Photos

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Oprah Winfrey is making the most of her memorable trip to Ireland with longtime friend Gayle King. King recently shared a carousel of photos from their first visit to the country, giving fans a glimpse at their time around Dublin. In the snapshots, Winfrey wore a white long-sleeve top, dark leggings, a gray cap and white sneakers. In one photo, the 71-year-old walked along the Great South Wall toward Poolbeg Lighthouse. She kept her hands behind her back as she smiled for the camera, with Dublin Bay stretching out behind her.

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Source: @GAYLEKING/INSTAGRAM Oprah Winfrey recently visited Ireland with longtime friend Gayle King.

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Another picture showed Winfrey standing beside King near the water. She kept the same casual look while posing along the rocky shoreline. King shared details about their day in the caption, writing, “On the road with @oprah for our first time in Ireland! 🇮🇪 We were told a pub visit at @dohenyandnesbitt for Guinness (mine non-alcoholic…one sip was more than enuf!) and walking the Poolbeg Lighthouse on the Great South Wall were MUST-dos…so of course we did both!" She added, "We were there for her In Conversation with Oprah Winfrey…and P.S. she was a HIT!” referring to the author's live 3Arena conversation, Up Close with Oprah Winfrey.

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Winfrey Opened Up About GLP-1 Medication

Source: @GAYLEKING/INSTAGRAM Gayle King shared photos of Oprah Winfrey walking near Dublin's Poolbeg Lighthouse.

The Ireland getaway comes after Winfrey spoke candidly about her experience with GLP-1 medication for weight loss. After years of struggling with her weight, the former talk show host began taking GLP-1 medication in 2023. However, she decided six months later to see whether she could manage without it after facing backlash over her use of the drugs. “I said, ‘I’m going to see if the science is right. I want to see if I can do without it,'" she recounted in an interview with a news outlet. GLP-1 medications were originally developed to treat diabetes and have since become widely known for their effects on appetite and weight. According to Harvard Health, the drugs "act in the brain to reduce hunger and act on the stomach to delay emptying, so you feel full for a longer time." Winfrey soon learned that stepping away from the medication came with a challenge. "Everybody was saying if you get off the medication, you’re going to immediately put the weight back on," she admitted, and for her, that proved true. Even while maintaining a healthy diet and exercising regularly, Winfrey said she gained 20 pounds over 12 months.

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Winfrey Said She No Longer Feels Shame

Source: @GAYLEKING/INSTAGRAM Oprah Winfrey began using GLP-1 medication for weight loss in 2023.

The experience eventually changed how Winfrey viewed her relationship with the medication. "It's going to be a lifetime thing. I'm on high blood pressure medication, and if I go off the high blood pressure medication, my blood pressure is going to go up," she explained. "The same thing is true now, I realize, with these medications. I’ve proven to myself I need it." Rather than feeling embarrassed about the decision, the broadcast icon emphasized she had "no shame" in using the medication in her health journey. "Let the people say what they will," she said. “If you have obesity in your gene pool, I want people to know it’s not your fault,” Winfrey explained. "And people need to stop blaming other people. Don't say, 'Why don't you just work out more and eat less?' That is not the answer. I want people to have the information, whatever you choose to do with it, whether you get the medications or whether you want to keep dieting. That's the lesson I learned: I stopped blaming myself."

Winfrey Shares What Changed Her Perspective

Source: @GAYLEKING/INSTAGRAM Oprah Winfrey said she gained 20 pounds after stopping the medication for 12 months.