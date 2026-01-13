Oprah Winfrey Reveals Her Exact Weight When She Decided to Go on a Diet as She Reflects on GLP-1 Use

Article continues below advertisement

Oprah Winfrey uncovered the exact number on the scale that ignited her weight-loss journey. During the Tuesday, January 13, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the media legend, 71, described what her “enough point” was. Endocrinologist Dr. Ania Jastreboff defined an “enough point” as “how much energy, how much fuel, how much fat your body wants you to store.”

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Oprah Winfrey guest-starred on 'TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle.'

Host Sheinelle Jones questioned, “What if your ‘enough point’ is bigger than where you want to be?” “That’s been the case. My ‘enough point’…every time I went on a diet, I was usually between 211 and 218…” Winfrey revealed. “My ‘enough point’ is far higher than when I really wanted to be, and for a lot of people that don’t have obesity, their ‘enough point’ is much lower.”

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Oprah Winfrey opened up about her weight-loss journey.

Winfrey wants her audience to realize that oftentimes, obesity occurs because of biology, not because someone lacks “willpower.” “The reason I’m out here in today’s streets with Sheinelle and Jenna [Bush Hager] is because I do not want you to continue to waste the time. I want people to understand it’s not your fault,” she expressed. “You cannot solve this with willpower. If you could’ve solved this with willpower, those of us who had the willpower could’ve done it.” Winfrey added, “If anyone is watching right now and has obesity, you know how you continue to eat, even though you’re full, or you’ve had enough but it’s still on the plate, so you continue to eat because you grew up in the clean plate club. That stops with medication.”

Oprah Winfrey Admits Her Weight 'Came Back' After Stopping GLP-1 Use

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Oprah Winfrey admitted to using a GLP-1.

The former host used to have two English muffins every morning, one with honey and one with jam. Now, she opts for one or a half of one. The GLP-1 made her feel like she “had enough.” Winfrey tried going off her medication to prove she could keep the weight off as long as she hiked and kept up exercise. However, she had an issue and the weight “came back.”

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Oprah Winfrey is an avid hiker.

“It’s about biology. I don’t know anyone who has more grit than Oprah,” said Dr. Jastreboff. “She’s hiking six, seven, eight miles a day, eating perfectly, wildly disciplined…the medicines, the way that they work is they re-calibrate. They lower your ‘enough point’ so that your brain is like, ‘Hey, body, you are not starving. You do not need to eat more. You have enough fuel. You have enough fat. That’s enough.’”

Did Oprah Winfrey Suffer from Any GLP-1 Side Effects?

Source: TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle/YouTube Oprah Winfrey just released the book 'Enough: Your Health, Your Weight, and What It's Like To Be Free.'