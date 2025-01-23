Oprah Winfrey Slammed for Claiming 'Thin People' Aren't Thinking About Food After Taking Weight-Loss Drug: 'This Just Makes Me Mad'
Oprah Winfrey is opening up about her experience taking weight-loss drug GLP-1.
While speaking to guest Dr. Ania Jastreboff on the Tuesday, January 21, episode of “The Oprah Podcast," the talk-show host spilled, “One of the things that I realized the very first time I took a GLP-1 was that all these years I thought that thin people — those people — just had more willpower.”
“They ate better foods. They were able to stick to it longer. They never had a potato chip,” she added. “And then I realized the very first time I took the GLP-1 that, oh, they’re not even thinking about it.”
Winfrey, 70, continued, “They’re only eating when they’re hungry and they’re stopping when they’re full.”
The clip from the podcast was shared via Instagram, causing the author to receive tons of backlash.
“I beg to differ — My experience is that while I may be thin… I DO think about food, & I would love to snack at any time. Not immune to the cravings,” one person shared, while another added, “This just makes me mad.”
A third noted, “It’s actually incredible self-discipline in most thin people. I don’t have a magic I’m full button…” while a fourth said, “Thin people also think about food all the time, but they work hard to manage their physical and mental needs healthily, and not by taking medication.”
A fifth warned: “Drugs create more problems for you …. Wake up people… it’s not a cure being injected.”
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Meanwhile, others supported Winfrey’s theory, with one fan writing, “I call it skinny people brain… they actually do not have the intrusive and compulsive food thoughts.”
“We weren’t missing the willpower. It was never our fault 🤍,” someone else shared, as one more stated, “Food noise is real!”
As OK! previously reported, in 2023, Winfrey confessed to using medication to help drop some extra pounds.
"It was public sport to make fun of me for 25 years," she told People. "I have been blamed and shamed, and I blamed and shamed myself."
Winfrey admitted her fluctuating size "occupied five decades of space in my brain, yo-yo-ing and feeling like why can’t I just conquer this thing, believing willpower was my failing.”
In 2021, following her knee surgery, Winfrey attempted to adopt an intense exercise regimen to finally drop the weight.
"I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends," she remembered. "I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I’d felt in years."
Despite her efforts, she was not looking as thin as she hoped, so she decided to turn to medication.
"I know everybody thought I was on it, but I worked so d--- hard. I know that if I’m not also working out and vigilant about all the other things, it doesn’t work for me," she stated, noting she started the medication before Thanksgiving 2023 "because I knew I was going to have two solid weeks of eating,” and "instead of gaining eight pounds like I did last year, I gained half a pound ... It quiets the food noise."