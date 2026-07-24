Oprah Winfrey Reveals One of the Biggest 'Mistakes' of Her Career

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Source: @Baby, This is Keke Palmer/Youtube Oprah Winfrey recalled realizing she couldn't sing after recording her version of the traditional spiritual 'Run On.'

Winfrey continued, "So what had happened was, I was trying to decide, 'Am I going to end the show or not end the show?' And then I had a little talk with Jesus, and Jesus said, 'You gotta keep going.' And so I said, 'You know, there's this song. It's an old spiritual.'"

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Source: MEGA Oprah Winfrey laughed with Keke Palmer while looking back on her brief stint as the singer of 'Run On.'

Per Entertainment Weekly, Palmer said, "You got to give them a little slave hymn sometimes." Winfrey then admitted the recording did not turn out the way she had hoped. She quipped, "And then we realized, I can't sing even though I took the singing lessons." Palmer quickly sided with Winfrey and said, "It wasn't that bad." Winfrey added, "It was bad. You know it was bad. You’re just saying that cause you’re looking at me. It was pretty bad."

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Oprah Winfrey Briefly Used 'Run On' as Her Talk Show Theme

Source: @Baby, This is Keke Palmer/Youtube Oprah Winfrey briefly used her recording of "Run On" as the theme song for 'The Oprah Winfrey Show' in the late 1990s.

According to The Independent, the television host briefly used her own recording of "Run On" as the theme song for The Oprah Winfrey Show in the late 1990s. The nationally syndicated talk show aired from 1986 until its final episode in 2011. Her short-lived performance of the theme song also became a lighthearted topic during Whitney Houston's appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 1998 and 1999, when the late singer playfully sang part of it. Winfrey ended her iconic talk show after 25 seasons in 2011. She later expanded her media business but did not return to recording music.

Oprah Winfrey Explained How Her Birth Name Became 'Orpah' on the Podcast

Source: @Baby, This is Keke Palmer/Youtube Oprah Winfrey also shared on the podcast how her birth name, Orpah, was commonly mispronounced as Oprah and eventually became the name she used professionally.