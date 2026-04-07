Drew Barrymore and Amanda Peet Once 'Made Out' at Carrie Fisher's 'Fun' Party in the '80s
April 7 2026, Published 2:30 p.m. ET
Drew Barrymore is taking a fun trip down memory lane — and she’s bringing Amanda Peet along for the ride.
During the Monday, April 6, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress-turned-host, 51, casually dropped a surprising question while reminiscing about their steamy past.
“I miss the eighties. By the way, speaking of, did we make out at Carrie Fisher’s house?” Barrymore asked Peet, 54, with a laugh.
Peet didn’t exactly deny it.
“I … feel like that might have happened,” she responded, smiling as the memory came back to her.
Leaning into the playful moment, Barrymore grabbed her hand and joked, “It’s so nice to see you again,” sending both women into laughter.
As the conversation continued, Barrymore shared more details about the unforgettable night. She pointed out that Fisher — who passed away in 2016 at age 60 — was known for throwing iconic parties, and this one was no exception.
“I feel like Matthew Perry was there?” Barrymore said, trying to piece it all together.
“Yes, he was!” Peet quickly confirmed.
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Barrymore doubled down on the memory, exclaiming, “It was at Carrie Fisher’s house!” — making it clear just how legendary the night really was.
Looking back, Barrymore couldn’t help but get a little nostalgic.
“Listen, again, life used to be so much more fun,” she admitted with a laugh.
That reflection sparked a deeper conversation about growing up. When Peet wondered if things only seemed more fun because they were younger, Barrymore agreed, adding, “There is that. I guess maybe you also grow out of that kind of behavior?”
She went on to explain how life has shifted over the years, especially after becoming a parent.
“That changed me entirely,” she shared.
Peet, keeping things light, joked, “I’m still probably messy and silly,” before agreeing that parenthood does, in fact, change everything.
The candid chat comes as both actresses have recently opened up about personal health scares. Months ago, Barrymore revealed she underwent an “emergency biopsy” after a concerning mammogram.
“This is the thing I've wanted to risk talking about on this show because — I recently had a scare. I'm completely fine, but I did get a bad mammogram and I got taken into that room and then I had an emergency biopsy and I waited those five days,” she said.
Barrymore has also never been one to shy away from oversharing. In 2024, she made headlines after revealing she once made a list of past romantic partners — and accidentally left it behind at Danny DeVito’s house.
"I made a list," Barrymore admitted. "It was back in the day. I did it with paper and pen. I’m the most disorganized person, I lose everything… I left it at someone’s house."
She later explained how it happened while working on a film DeVito was directing, saying, “I was producing a film that Danny DeVito was directing. I wrote the list on the back of a set of notes for the film… So I left it at Danny DeVito’s house."
Luckily, the situation didn’t spiral too far out of control. The list only included “full names,” with no additional context.
"I did admit it to him. He came on the show and I was like, 'I left my s-- list at your house,'" Barrymore recalled, laughing at the memory as the audience reacted.