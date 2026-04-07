Drew Barrymore and Amanda Peet Once 'Made Out' at Carrie Fisher's 'Fun' Party in the '80s

Article continues below advertisement

Drew Barrymore is taking a fun trip down memory lane — and she’s bringing Amanda Peet along for the ride. During the Monday, April 6, episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress-turned-host, 51, casually dropped a surprising question while reminiscing about their steamy past.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube Drew Barrymore took a nostalgic trip back to the 1980s during her daytime show.

Article continues below advertisement

“I miss the eighties. By the way, speaking of, did we make out at Carrie Fisher’s house?” Barrymore asked Peet, 54, with a laugh.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Peet didn’t exactly deny it. “I … feel like that might have happened,” she responded, smiling as the memory came back to her.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The Drew Barrymore Show/YouTube The pair once made out at a party hosted by Carrie Fisher.

Article continues below advertisement

Leaning into the playful moment, Barrymore grabbed her hand and joked, “It’s so nice to see you again,” sending both women into laughter. As the conversation continued, Barrymore shared more details about the unforgettable night. She pointed out that Fisher — who passed away in 2016 at age 60 — was known for throwing iconic parties, and this one was no exception.

Article continues below advertisement

“I feel like Matthew Perry was there?” Barrymore said, trying to piece it all together. “Yes, he was!” Peet quickly confirmed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Barrymore doubled down on the memory, exclaiming, “It was at Carrie Fisher’s house!” — making it clear just how legendary the night really was. Looking back, Barrymore couldn’t help but get a little nostalgic. “Listen, again, life used to be so much more fun,” she admitted with a laugh.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Both actresses laughed as they tried to piece together details from the night, including the presence of Matthew Perry.

Article continues below advertisement

That reflection sparked a deeper conversation about growing up. When Peet wondered if things only seemed more fun because they were younger, Barrymore agreed, adding, “There is that. I guess maybe you also grow out of that kind of behavior?” She went on to explain how life has shifted over the years, especially after becoming a parent. “That changed me entirely,” she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Peet, keeping things light, joked, “I’m still probably messy and silly,” before agreeing that parenthood does, in fact, change everything.

Article continues below advertisement

The candid chat comes as both actresses have recently opened up about personal health scares. Months ago, Barrymore revealed she underwent an “emergency biopsy” after a concerning mammogram. “This is the thing I've wanted to risk talking about on this show because — I recently had a scare. I'm completely fine, but I did get a bad mammogram and I got taken into that room and then I had an emergency biopsy and I waited those five days,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The conversation shifted into a deeper reflection on aging and parenthood.

Article continues below advertisement

Barrymore has also never been one to shy away from oversharing. In 2024, she made headlines after revealing she once made a list of past romantic partners — and accidentally left it behind at Danny DeVito’s house. "I made a list," Barrymore admitted. "It was back in the day. I did it with paper and pen. I’m the most disorganized person, I lose everything… I left it at someone’s house."