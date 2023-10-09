Oprah Winfrey's Incredible Weight Loss Journey in 15 Photos
2000
Oprah Winfrey attended the Personal Growth Summit at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif., on June 29, 2000. She inspired the audience by sharing tips on how to live the best life despite her struggles.
In the years before the event, the talk show queen committed herself to a liquid diet and exercise. She lost 67 pounds in November 1988 but immediately regained the weight in 1990.
2002
Winfrey looked thinner when she attended the 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards to receive the Bob Hope Humanitarian Award.
2004
The 69-year-old host graced the red carpet of the 76th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theater on February 29, 2004. She gained weight again amid her busy schedule at that time.
2007
After confirming that she weighed 160 pounds in 2006, Winfrey donned a black silk kimono.
2010
Compared to her previous photos, the TV star debuted a new look during her outing with Gayle King at the Icebergs Restaurant in Sydney, Australia. She gained more weight after revealing in 2008 that she added 40 more pounds since 2006, pushing her weight to over 200 pounds.
Winfrey also told her own magazine, O, that she would fight her fat for good and start embracing a healthier lifestyle.
"This is the year of hopefulness," she said in 2009. "My goal is to get healthy and strong and fit."
2011
The Native Son star spent time with Maria Shriver at Spago in Beverly Hills, Calif. Their outing sparked rumors about whether they would have a new show together after Winfrey launched OWN, the Oprah Winfrey Network.
2013
Winfrey started shredding weight again as she debuted a slimmer physique during an outing in Beverly Hills, Calif.
2014
The Brewster Palace star and King went to the Prime 112 restaurant after wrapping the former's The Life You Want Weekend at American Airlines Arena in Miami Beach, Fla.
2015
Winfrey stunned fans when she appeared at the Brisbane Entertainment Center in Australia wearing a sparkly sequined gown that hugged her figure perfectly.
2017
During The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks premiere in New York, the executive producer donned a black-and-white ensemble that highlighted her fitter physique.
2018
After her busy schedule to promote her film A Wrinkle in Time, Winfrey took a break in London and rocked an all-black outfit during a night out.
2019
Winfrey opted to wear a comfortable getup for the Women In The World Summit in New York City in April 2019. She wore a shiny white dress and patterned coat that attracted people's attention at the event.
2020
The Throw Mama from the Train star turned people's heads at the Barclays Center during her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour.
2022
As Winfrey continued to lose weight, she confidently arrived at the Sidney premiere in Los Angeles. She sported a transparent white shirt and paired it with a multi-layer skirt.
2023
Winfrey showed another successful weight loss journey when she attended CinemaCon. In a June entry on her website, she expressed how great she feels after nearing the 45-pound weight loss mark.
"Today I'm more conscious about what I eat, balancing indulgent things with healthier options," she wrote. "I leave the table feeling satisfied —and to me, that's far more important than any number on the scale."