Oprah Winfrey's Incredible Weight Loss Journey in 15 Photos

Compared to her previous photos, the TV star debuted a new look during her outing with Gayle King at the Icebergs Restaurant in Sydney, Australia. She gained more weight after revealing in 2008 that she added 40 more pounds since 2006, pushing her weight to over 200 pounds.

Winfrey also told her own magazine, O, that she would fight her fat for good and start embracing a healthier lifestyle.

"This is the year of hopefulness," she said in 2009. "My goal is to get healthy and strong and fit."