Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and More Celebs Stun at Opry 100: A Live Celebration — Photos

All eyes were on country music's biggest stars on Wednesday, March 19, for the celebration of Opry 100.

Hosted by Blake Shelton, the event paid tribute to 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The anniversary featured performances by some of the hottest names in country, including Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood.

Here are some of our favorite red carpet looks of the night.