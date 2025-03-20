Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, Carrie Underwood and More Celebs Stun at Opry 100: A Live Celebration — Photos
All eyes were on country music's biggest stars on Wednesday, March 19, for the celebration of Opry 100.
Hosted by Blake Shelton, the event paid tribute to 100 years of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. The anniversary featured performances by some of the hottest names in country, including Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Trisha Yearwood.
Here are some of our favorite red carpet looks of the night.
Hostest with the mostess! Shelton, 48, brought wife Gwen Stefani as arm candy for the evening's festivities.
The No Doubt singer, 55, kept things simple with a black long-sleeve mini dress with mesh accents. She pulled the look together with fishnet tights and cowboy boots, a nod to her husband's southern roots.
Shelton, on the other hand, stayed casual with blue jeans, paired with a blue suit jacket and vest.
The American Idol judge, 42, dazzled in a floor-length, one-shoulder gown with gold sequins.
Later on in the evening, she sang a tribute to Randy Travis, 65, who introduced her as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2008. Her performance featured a touching medley of two of Travis' most famous songs, “Three Wooden Crosses” and “Forever and Ever, Amen.”
The country icon and Voice alum suited up for the evening. She paired a matching black sequin blazer and trousers with a diamond cross necklace, elegant drop earrings and a playful ponytail.
McEntire, 69, opened the show, singing "You Ain't Woman Enough," and "The Night The Lights Went Out In Georgia" with fellow country legend Yearwood.
Amy Grant, 64, dazzled in a black halter dress with a dotted silver pattern.
During the show, “the Queen of Christian Pop” brought her religious roots to the stage with a performance of "How Great Thou Art" with The War and Treaty and Yolanda Adams.
The "She's In Love With The Boy" singer, 60, stunned in a sparkly black gown with a central slit.
During the show, she took the stage alongside Garth Brooks, 63, to honor or the late country icons George Jones and Tammy Wynette. Brooks started off singing Jones’ “He Stopped Lover Her Today” before introducing Yearwood for a cover of Wynette’s “Your Good Girl’s Gonna Go Bad.” The duo finished off with Jones and Wynette's famous song together “Golden Ring.”