Carrie Underwood Says She's Going to Be 'Constructive and Encouraging' After Nabbing 'American Idol' Judge Gig: 'I Can't Lie'
Carrie Underwood revealed she won't be too harsh to American Idol contestants when she joins the show next season as a judge.
The blonde babe, who is taking Katy Perry's spot, was asked about how she'll interact with up-and-coming singers when she sits alongside fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Ritchie next year.
“I have a problem,” the singer, 41, replied on Friday, August 2, during ABC’s GMA Summer Concert Series. “I can’t lie. I feel like I’ll be very honest but hopefully I’ll also be very constructive and encouraging.”
GMA's Sam Champion suggested she won't be too hard on the contestants, to which she replied: “Oh gosh no. Just ask my kids.”
As OK! previously reported, the mom-of-two, who won American Idol in 2005, is returning to her roots by joining the ABC series.
"🌟CARRIE🌟 From #AmericanIdol hopeful, to global icon…to IDOL judge! Home-grown superstar @carrieunderwood will join us for Season 8! ✨ #CUonIDOL," American Idol's Instagram page captioned a montage of Underwood winning back in the day.
Clearly, people were elated to hear the news. "She’s going to be fantastic. Welcome home!" Ryan Seacrest gushed, while Jessie James Decker said, "YES🙌🙌🙌🙌 can’t wait!!!!!!"
Earlier this year, the "Teenage Dream" singer announced she would be exiting the ABC show after six years. "I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol," she admitted to Jimmy Kimmel during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
"I mean I love Idol so much. It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat, you what I’m saying, Jimmy?"
Since then, different names have been thrown around, but Underwood stood out.
"Well, it is 20 years since she auditioned in St. Louis for American Idol, and to have the first ever Idol alum on the panel has always been something that’s been interesting to me," Idol showrunner and executive producer Megan Wolflick shared with Entertainment Tonight. "She is our queen, she is our icon of American Idol."
"We have been searching, you know, and obviously talking to Carrie for a little bit here," she explained. "It has been a little over two months since the [Season 22] finale, but these talks have been going on for a while and we've been really excited to make it all happen."