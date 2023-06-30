Oscar-Winning Actor Alan Arkin Dead at 89, Family Confirms: 'He Was Adored'

Arkin never set out to be in Hollywood — he claimed he was a shy and anxious child growing up, and acting gave him strength.

“I had this sense that I didn’t exist. My parents were wonderful people in many ways, but they weren’t affectionate. I don’t remember ever being touched by either one. I felt ignored to the point where I didn’t even exist – so acting was my lifeline to not feeling like I was being obliterated. For many years, the only place I felt alive was on stage," he told The Guardian in 2020.