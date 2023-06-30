Oscar-Winning Actor Alan Arkin Dead at 89, Family Confirms: 'He Was Adored'
Oscar-winning actor Alan Arkin has died at 89 years old, his family confirmed in a statement.
The late star's sons Adam, Matthew and Anthony shared a message, stating: "Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed."
Arkin was known for his roles in the indie film Little Miss Sunshine, in addition to appearing in Ben Affleck's best picture winner Argo.
Arkin never set out to be in Hollywood — he claimed he was a shy and anxious child growing up, and acting gave him strength.
“I had this sense that I didn’t exist. My parents were wonderful people in many ways, but they weren’t affectionate. I don’t remember ever being touched by either one. I felt ignored to the point where I didn’t even exist – so acting was my lifeline to not feeling like I was being obliterated. For many years, the only place I felt alive was on stage," he told The Guardian in 2020.
Arkin, who is survived by wife Suzanne Newlander, was nominated for six Emmy Awards, most recently for The Kominsky Method.
He left the show in its third season in 2021, as he wanted to slow down in his eighth decade. "I'm like a horse going down the trail," he told The Guardian. "Acting is so ingrained in my physiognomy and the channels of my brain that I find myself missing aspects of the business. But I don’t need it any more. I should probably get over it."
"The less work I get, the better my health. The stress in the marketplace is enormous and my system has a fast reaction. I can't deal with stress anymore," he continued.
Arkin spent his last few years at peace.
“Beethoven used to be a heroin injection for me. Jazz, the same. The great novels, the same. I could not conceive of going through a day without reading great literature or listening to great music. Now it’s mostly an assault. Living in silence. Looking at the garden. Having a relationship with trees and flowers and the sky. That’s what’s profound to me now," he stated.
