'Goodfellas' Star Ray Liotta Dead At 67, Actor Passed Away In Dominican Republic

Liotta was an underdog — he never planned on getting into showbiz, and he didn't make his first film until he was 30 years old.

“I didn’t want to take math and history, and right next door was the drama department,” he recalled. “I had done a drama class in high school so I said, ‘All right, I will act for a year.'"

He rose to fame with Goodfellas, where he got to work with Martin Scorsese — the two met prior to working on the flick.

“He wasn’t sure if I was a maniac or not and Henry Hill (his character in Scorsese’s 1990 gangster film) was anything but a maniac. The only reason he got as far as he did is he was an errand boy for them, he could never be made and he knew how to make money for them," he said.