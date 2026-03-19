Oscars 2026 Red Carpet Trends: Minimal Heels, Bold Color and the Return of the Brooch

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Hollywood’s biggest night is always a showcase for cinematic achievement, but the Oscars red carpet also doubles as a preview of fashion’s next big ideas. At the 2026 ceremony, a mix of sleek minimalism, vibrant color and striking accessories suggested where red-carpet style may be heading next. From dramatic feathers to subtle metallic heels, the looks worn by nominees and presenters revealed a shift toward elegance that balances statement-making pieces with refined silhouettes.

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Minimal Silhouettes and Elegant Heels

Source: MEGA Minimalistic and strapped heels dominated the Oscars red carpet.

While gowns often steal the spotlight, footwear quietly plays a defining role in red-carpet styling. According to designer Erika Carrero, founder of luxury high-heel brand Elizée, this year’s Oscars emphasized simplicity paired with strong structure. “This year’s Oscars red carpet showed a clear preference for refined, minimal silhouettes,” Carrero said. “Delicate strappy sandals dominated the evening, proving that a barely-there heel remains one of the most reliable choices for formal dressing, a direction we also see in styles like our Rhea sandal.” Carrero also noted the popularity of platforms on the red carpet. “Platforms also appeared throughout the night, offering dramatic height while keeping the overall silhouette balanced, which is why this construction continues to resonate in evening footwear such as our Adriana platform sandal,” she said. “Classic pointed pumps held their place as well, bringing a polished, elongated line similar to what we design with our Elle pump,” she said. “Metallic finishes, particularly silver, added a subtle flash of light, while rich red heels created striking moments of contrast. Overall, the red carpet pointed toward heels that balance elegance, color, and thoughtful structure.”

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Color Makes a Comeback

Source: MEGA Bold gowns added color across the arrivals.

Beyond footwear, color emerged as one of the most noticeable trends of the evening, despite a smattering of white-adjacent dresses seemingly inspired by Pantone’s 2026 Color of the Year, Cloud Dancer. Stars such as Renate Reinsve and Chase Infiniti arrived in vivid gowns that added a modern twist to classic Oscars glamour. Reinsve wore a bright red Louis Vuitton strapless dress with a high side slit, while Infiniti opted for a pale lavender mermaid-style gown. Fashion observers noted that the red carpet appeared noticeably more colorful than earlier awards shows this season. At the same time, off-white tones also remained popular. Emma Stone shimmered in a white hand-embroidered Louis Vuitton gown, while Elle Fanning embraced Old Hollywood romance in a dramatic white Givenchy ball gown adorned with wisteria flowers. These contrasting palettes — vibrant hues alongside soft neutrals — helped create a red carpet that felt both celebratory and timeless.

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Texture and Drama Take Center Stage

Source: MEGA Feathers brought texture to several standout looks.

Texture also played a major role in shaping the evening’s visual impact. Feathers emerged as one of the night’s most eye-catching details. Demi Moore arrived in a plume-covered custom Gucci gown, while Teyana Taylor wore a Chanel dress adorned with glass pearls, crystals and feathers. Nicole Kidman also embraced the trend in an off-white feathered Chanel gown with a corseted bodice. These dramatic textures balanced the minimalist silhouettes seen elsewhere on the carpet, allowing stars to add theatrical flair without sacrificing elegance.

The Brooch Makes an Unexpected Return

Source: MEGA Brooches reappeared in men’s formalwear.