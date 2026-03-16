NEWS Oscars In Memoriam Snubs: James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane Fans Livid as Late Actors Left Out of Tribute After Their Tragic Deaths Source: MEGA James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane were not honored during the 2026 Oscars In Memoriam segment despite their recent deaths. Rebecca Friedman March 15 2026, Updated 9:22 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane were left out of the 2026 Oscars In Memoriam segment — and fans aren't happy about it. Supporters of the late stars quickly took to social media upon completion of the 98th annual Academy Awards' tribute honoring those in the film and television industry who died in the year leading up to the ceremony.

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"How do you leave James Van Der Beek and Tom Noonan off the in-memoriam?" one viewer wrote via X of the Dawson's Creek star — who died on February 11 at age 48 after a devastating battle with stage 3 colorectal cancer — and the Manhunter star, who passed away at age 74 on February 14. "No James James Van Der Beek what is up #OscarNight," another person penned, while a third added, "Just 20 seconds out of all the time they spent talking could have gone to Eric Dane and James Van Der Beek, how unfair #Oscars."

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Source: MEGA Fans reacted to James Van Der Beek and Eric Dane being snubbed from the 2026 Oscars In Memoriam segment via social media.

Dane upsettingly died at age 53 less than one year after announcing his ALS diagnosis. Several fans were hurt by the Grey's Anatomy actor's absence from the tribute, with someone declaring, "No Eric Dane tribute… oh Oscar’s you will pay." "Not including Eric Dane and Malcolm-Jamal Warner is actually wild to me are they not members of the academy?" a social media user questioned, noting The Cosby Show alum had also been left out of the segment despite his untimely death at age 54 in July 2025.

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"That’s just [pissed me off], how do you do a 8 minute memorial and forget Eric Dane #Oscars," a comment read, while another declared, "The #Oscars could’ve taken a couple of seconds out of that long in memoriam for Eric Dane and to raise awareness for ALS. Worst snub of the night." An additional fan admitted, "Eric dane not being in the Oscar’s in memoriam is criminal and disappointing."