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Rob Reiner Honored With Touching Tribute at 2026 Oscars After Horrific Murders of Legendary Director and Wife Michele: Watch

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Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner was honored at the 2026 Oscars three months after his tragic murder.

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March 15 2026, Published 8:50 p.m. ET

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One legendary face was missing from Hollywood's biggest night.

While the 2026 Oscars had several emotional moments, perhaps one of the most heart-wrenching was Rob Reiner's In Memoriam tribute at the 98th annual Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O'Brien at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 15.

Reiner — who attended O'Brien's Christmas party hours before his tragic death — was honored during the tearful segment just three months after he and wife Michele Reiner were horrifically murder inside of their Brentwood, Calif., home in December 2025.

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Rob's longtime friend Billy Crystal — who was one of the first people to rush to the scene after news broke about the Reiners' deaths last year — took the stage for the special tribute and delivered a loving speech remembering his late pal.

"When Michele Singer entered his life, they were unstoppable," Billy expressed of Rob and his wife — who were brutally stabbed to death in the middle of the night.

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Billy Crystal Calls Loss of Friends Rob and Michele Reiner 'Immeasurable'

rob reiner honored oscars horrific murders director wife michele
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"Their loss is immeasurable," he continued. "All we can say is, 'Buddy, what fun we had storming the castle.'"

While on stage, the When Harry Met Sally star recalled meeting Rob — who directed the 1989 film — in 1975 when he was cast as his best friend in an episode of All in the Family.

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'My Friend Rob's Movies Will Last for Lifetimes'

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rob reiner honored oscars horrific murders director wife michele
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"And it went so well. Rob said, ‘You know, it was fun playing your best friend. Why don’t we keep it going?’ And it was a thrill to see him evolve from a great comic actor to a master storyteller," he remembered.

Acknowledging Rob's legendary career as a director and actor, Billy added: "My friend Rob’s movies will last for lifetimes because they were about what makes us laugh and cry and what we aspire to be, far better in his eyes, far kinder, far funnier and far more human."

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rob reiner honored oscars horrific murders director wife michele
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The late couple's son Nick Reiner was charged with killing his parents and is currently being held at Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Downtown Los Angeles.

Nick pleaded not guilty to murdering his mom and dad on February 23, less than one month before Rob and Michele's friends and colleagues gathered at Dolby Theatre on Sunday night.

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Rob Reiner's Son Nick May Plead Insanity

Image of Rob Reiner's son Nick was charged with his parents' murders in December 2025.
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner's son Nick was charged with his parents' murders in December 2025.

The troubled drug addict is being held without bail while awaiting a potential trial. His next court appearance will take place on April 29 during a preliminary hearing scheduled to determine if there is sufficient evidence for a trial.

A judge must also determine whether Nick is mentally fit to stand trial, as many believe his defense will use insanity as an argument to back his not guilty plea.

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